Expert reveals the toughest states for small business survival

Por staff

17/12/2024

A new study has found the states where small businesses struggle the most, with West Virginia topping the ranking.

Link building agency Digital Olympus used factors such as small business loan approvals, average small business loan values, new business applications, business survival rates and consumption spending to create an index score out of 100 for each state. The scores were ranked from lowest to highest to discover the 10 worst states for small businesses.

West Virginia scored the lowest out of all the states, with 22.42 out of 100, putting the state last. In this state, only 8.80 small business loans are approved per 100,000 people, 857 new business applications are submitted per 100,000 people, and the 3-year business survival rate is 63.40.

In second place is Iowa, which scored 26.78 in the small business index. Just 9.20 small business loans are approved per 100,000 people, 1,034 new business applications are submitted per 100,000 people, and the survival rate is 65.10.

Ranking third is Hawaii, with a score of 30.82 out of 100. In Hawaii, 10.50 small business loans are approved per 100,000 residents, 1,324 new business applications are submitted per 100,000 residents and the business survival rate is 62.00.

Nebraska ranks fourth, scoring an index score of 31.62. The state’s 3-year business survival rate is 61.10, with 15.00 small business loans approved per 100,000 residents and 1,090 new business applications submitted per 100,000 residents.

In fifth place is Missouri, which scored 31.72 out of 100. In Missouri, 14.50 small business loans are approved per 100,000 people, 1,445 new business applications are submitted per 100,000 people, and the 3-year business survival rate is 54.80.

Kansas ranks sixth, scoring 32.09 in the small business index. This state sees 1,121 new business applications per 100,000 people, approves 14.20 small business loans per 100,000 people, and has a survival rate of 59.40.

Ranking seventh is New Mexico, with an index score of 32.40. New Mexico’s 3-year business survival rate is 58.70, with 1,588 new business applications submitted per 100,000 residents and 10.00 small business loans approved per 100,000 residents.

Kentucky ranks eighth, with an index score of 32.70. Its 3-year business survival rate is 65.30, with 1,211 new business applications per 100,000 people and 9.80 approved small business loans per 100,000 people.

In ninth place is Rhode Island, where the small business index score is 32.71 out of 100. Rhode Island sees 18.20 approved small business loans per 100,000 residents, and 1,062 new business applications per 100,000 residents, with a survival rate of 58.70.

Arkansas ranks tenth, with an index score of 33.59. In Arkansas, 10 small business loans are approved per 100,000 residents, 1,274 new business applications are submitted per 100,000 residents, and the 3-year business survival rate is 61.30.

Top 10 worst states for small businesses

Rank State Score /100 1 West Virginia 22.42 2 Iowa 26.78 3 Hawaii 30.82 4 Nebraska 31.62 5 Missouri 31.72 6 Kansas 32.09 7 New Mexico 32.40 8 Kentucky 32.70 9 Rhode Island 32.71 10 Arkansas 33.59

Alex Tachalova, Founder and CEO of Digital Olympus, commented on the findings: “For struggling businesses, the power of SEO and marketing is a useful tool that drive visibility and growth for American businesses. By connecting companies with their target audience, they help build trust, brand recognition, and customer loyalty.

“Effective SEO ensures businesses are discovered online, while strategic marketing amplifies their message and value proposition. Together, they create opportunities to compete on a global scale, adapt to market trends, and achieve long-term success in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

