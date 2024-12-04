Experts reveal the most successful industries for British businesses

New research has revealed the best growing industries for businesses in the UK, with Health and Social Care at the top.

Experts at MRP software for small manufacturers MRPeasy collected business birth and death data from the Office for National Statistics to calculate each industry’s success rate from 2022 to 2024. They were able to analyse and rank the best industries for businesses in the UK.

At the top of the ranking is the Health and Social Care industry, where businesses have grown by 8.06% since 2022. This means that 8,540 new businesses have succeeded in this industry. Health and Social Care businesses now make up 4.26% of all businesses in the UK and 3.89% of all business births in these two years.

Businesses in this industry are involved in any hospital, dental or medical activities, medical nursing at home, any form of residential care and social work or children’s daycare activities.

In second place is the Real Estate industry, with a growth rate of 5.06% between 2022 and 2024. There have been 5,620 new business registrations in this industry. During this period, Real Estate businesses have grown to account for approximately 4.34% of all British businesses and 3.67% of total business births.

These businesses are establishments involved in Real Estate activities, such as buying, selling, renting, letting or operating real estate such as conference centres and private housing.

Businesses in the Education industry have grown by 3.27%, making them the third most successful. The Education industry has seen 1,535 new businesses prosper since 2022, now comprising 1.80% of all businesses and 1.62% of business births.

The Education industry includes any establishment involved in pre-primary, primary, secondary and any level of higher education such as post-graduate. It also involves the teaching of technical, vocational, cultural, sports, recreational, and driving activities.

Fourth place belongs to the Construction industry, experiencing a 1.93% growth over two years, with 7,250 new businesses thriving during this period. Businesses in this industry now account for 14.21% of all businesses in the UK and 14.69% of all business births between 2022 and 2024.

This industry entails establishments involved in the development, construction, preparation or demolition of residential, non-residential, commercial or domestic buildings and projects such as railways, roads, bridges, and tunnels. It also includes businesses involved in electrical, plumbing, roofing, and other installation activities such as heating.

Taking fifth place among the best industries for British businesses is the Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services industry, growing by 1.83% between 2022 and 2024. This means 3,320 new businesses have succeeded during this time and now account for 6.84% of all UK businesses and 6.54% of all business births.

Establishments in the Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services industry facilitate, operate or support activities for performing arts, museum activities, historical, tourist, amusement, and recreational activities, as well as repair work, gambling, or fitness activities.

Top 5 Best industries for British businesses

Rank Industry % Growth 1 Health and Social Care +8.06% 2 Real Estate +5.06% 3 Education +3.27% 4 Construction +1.93% 5 Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services +1.83%

Karl Heinrich Lauri, CMO at MRPeasy, has commented on the findings: “The Health and Social Care industry has emerged as one of the strongest sectors for UK businesses, driven by demand for healthcare services and social support. Real Estate and Education also show significant growth, reflecting both the housing markets’ resilience and increasing demand for educational services.

“Meanwhile, industries like Construction, Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation continue to offer opportunities for new business ventures, showcasing the diversity of thriving sectors in the UK market. Together, these industries highlight key areas where businesses are finding success in a dynamic economic landscape.”

