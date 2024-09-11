Explore the growth opportunities with TradingPRO’s Partnership Program

Affiliates can earn commissions with flexible payouts and automated rebates via a fully transparent broker.

TradingPRO, an award-winning international broker, reinforces its status as an industry leader, providing one of the most generous and rewarding Partnership Programs in the industry.

Recognised globally, the company has won the “Best Forex Spreads Global” award on six consecutive occasions, a testament to its consistent excellence in the market.

Established in 2017, TradingPRO invites affiliates and Introducing Brokers (IBs) from across the world to collaborate as part of a scheme featuring a range of attractive benefits.

Maximising affiliates’ earning potential

A principal characteristic of TradingPRO’s user-friendly Partnership Program is its lucrative commission structure, whereby affiliates and IBs have the potential to earn up to $14 per lot on every forex and metals trade executed by their referrals.

For clients trading on Rookie and ScalpX accounts, the affiliate is paid $2 per lot, while a higher rate of $10 per lot is earned on client trades through Micro and Pro accounts, incentivising those seeking to expand their network of referred clients to boost their earning potential.

In another key feature, partners are able to benefit from flexible daily payouts and automated rebate specials, allowing them to access their funds and make withdrawals at any time of day.

Real-time updates and daily reports are provided, offering users a high degree of transparency over both their earnings and trading activities.

This gives members of the Partnership Program the ability to track their progression, helping them to make informed decisions about their growth strategies in the process.

Unmatched freedom and accessibility

With the platform designed with a global audience in mind, partners can access their accounts from anywhere in the world.

It is adaptable to different levels of experience, making it ideal for both seasoned operators expanding their IB portfolios and newcomers embarking on their affiliate journeys.

Accessibility is at the heart of the Partnership Program, with TradingPRO having eliminated the typical entry barriers put in place by competitors, making it easier than ever to become a partner, with no registration fees or complex procedures to navigate.

Responsive support and cutting-edge tools

Should any assistance be required, TradingPRO’s excellent 24/7 customer support team is on hand to guide partners and assist with any queries they may have.

A dedicated account manager is also available to help resolve any challenges that may arise during the course of the partnership – further emphasising the importance that the company attaches to supporting their valued IBs.

On top of the strong support structures in place, the broker presents partners with an extensive array of fund and account management tools to improve their user experience, freeing up time for them to concentrate on developing their affiliation strategies.

Affiliates at TradingPRO stand to benefit from exclusive promotions, which will become available once they have officially signed up for the Partnership Program.

Meanwhile, the company promises to provide creative marketing kits to help enhance both client acquisition and retention. All a partner needs to do is advertise, bring in new traders, earn commission when their traders trade, and track their revenue growth.

How to get started

Signing up for the TradingPRO Partnership Program is a very straightforward process. Interested individuals can register for free via the TradingPRO website, and once approved, they can start referring clients immediately using their unique referral link.

As partners bring in new traders, they can earn commissions on every trade their referrals make. The potential to upgrade to higher levels within the program adds an additional layer of incentive, encouraging continuous growth and engagement.

Whether you are a seasoned affiliate or IB or just starting out in the trading industry, TradingPRO provides the tools, support, and flexibility to help partners grow their business.

Discover more about the partnership opportunities available with TradingPRO by clicking here.

