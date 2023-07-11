Exploring cryptocurrency’s impact on sports media and broadcasting

Por staff

11/07/2023

As sports media and broadcasting are significant components of the sports industry, clubs, and brands are taking certain issues seriously by introducing crypto.

The ripple effect of technological advancement in the digital space is felt throughout the sports industry, bringing a sharper focus to the competition for accurate sports information for oddsmakers, bettors, and sports media and broadcasting. The convergence of blockchain technology and sports drives the next-gen sports industry, empowering the sports culture driven by data with fan-centric features.

The advent of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has addressed many common challenges in the sports industry, such as improving fans’ engagement, drug testing, and ticket scalping. The technology also transforms sports management by introducing innovative applications, services, and use cases. With the help of cryptocurrency in the sports industry, clubs can also simplify data analysis and effectively handle sponsorships. In this article, we will discuss the impact of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in the sports industry and how it has simplified sports media and broadcasting rights management.

Impact of Crypto on the Sports Media Industry

Sponsorship management

Sports clubs and athletes effectively generate revenue through sports sponsorship. Brands also spend millions of dollars on sponsorships to become famous. The 2018 World Cup saw brands spending up to $200 million for a single sponsorship package. Management of such huge amounts can become complicated for sports brands and clubs. Sports organizations and brands carry out these transactions using blockchain-based cryptocurrencies that utilize a decentralized ledger.

The advent of crypto in the sports industry has allowed sports clubs and brands to maintain precise transaction logs and will enable them to handle sponsorships using crypto. Crypto has also revolutionized sports betting. You can check this resource of such sportsbooks that accept popular cryptocurrencies. Many legends in the sports industry have also shown great interest in crypto and blockchain and have already started to accept payments in digital tokens.

Simplify broadcasting rights management

One of the most significant components of the sports industry is sports broadcasting rights. Many reports stated that sports media rights had only acquired a total revenue of $23.8 billion in 2022, only in North America. Looking at this number, we can only imagine the revenue generated by response media rights in other parts of the US. broadcasters three tons of money to broadcast leading sports leagues and tournaments on the challenges. Broadcasting networks can use blockchain technology to track the rights licensed by them. Narration to this, they can use Blockchain-based digital identification to generate a unique ID for broadcasting rights owners and avoid confusion.

Furthermore, Blockchain power blocks in technology and smart contracts allow automated Pe payments to renew broadcasting licenses. The use of cryptocurrency in the sports industry has helped explore new possibilities for all members involved in the organization.

Reduction of ticket scalping

Illegal resale of tickets, also known as ticket scalping, is a significant problem faced by sports organizations. Many sports enthusiasts are often scammed with ticket resale. Around 21% of millennials have fallen into the trap of a scam while buying tickets online. In addition, more than 36.13% of those who participated in the study agreed to pay more than double the price to buy football playoff tickets.

Therefore, people find it increasingly unreliable to purchase tickets online. Implementation of crypto resolves this problem as it gives rise to smart ticket platforms that can display and track the chain of custody of all the tickets sold to the buyers. These records cannot be altered; any modification will be documented, ensuring data integrity. Cryptocurrencies have effectively reduced the impact of scammers and bots that purchase football tickets in large volumes for resale.

Incentivize attraction of sports fans

Sports brands and clubs regularly launch campaigns to enhance fan attraction. Fans post pictures on social media channels to support their favorite players or teams. These clubs reward them for improving fan engagement and attracting supporters. Sports brands and clubs can use blockchain-based crypto tokens to allow fans to share and like content on social media platforms and attend a few consecutive games. These tokens can also be exchanged for free tickets and exclusive club merchandise.

Fans now have the freedom to engage in sports betting using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc. Bitcoin sports betting, the new avenue, allows for secure, decentralized, and transparent betting experiences, providing fans attractive bonuses and flexibility in their wagering activities.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is time for the sports industry to not only put their fans first, give them the freedom to choose how, when, and what they want to watch, but also focus on sports media and broadcasting. As the world of sports adapts to a user-centric philosophy, it has become increasingly intertwined with advanced technology.

Several transformative and innovative technologies such as cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and smart contracts are being used for the professional sports ecosystem and help rights holders understand the true value of their sports content, allow venues to improve stadium experiences, and empower brands and athletes to make the most meaningful connections to their fans. The industry is more likely to see new exciting developments in the years to come as the future of the use of cryptocurrency in the sports industry takes ship.

See more: Nokia seals fresh patent deal with Apple

See more: Battle of the Tech Titans: Zuckerberg would win, fitness experts reveal

See more: Meta platforms readies Twitter rival launch