Exploring opportunities: The portuguese D7 Visa for expats

14/02/2024

Staying in Europe is a dream for many, but European countries have always been a bit stringent about offering citizenship to non-Europeans. However, that is slowly changing, and some European countries are now offering opportunities to residents of other countries to choose from various residency options.

Portugal has a reputation for being economically and politically stable, and it is as beautiful as one can imagine. Portugal offers the D7 visa for expats who are willing to stay in Portugal on their own income. The D7 visa is perfect for those who may want to live a retired life in Europe.

Portugal promises a high quality of life, and the D7 visa comes with a lot of benefits. It provides one with a residency option, and after completing five years of stay, you can also apply for permanent residency. This can include you and your entire family, provided you can show that you have actual or passive income for all of them to sustain them in Portugal.

That is why the residency visa in Portugal is also known as the Passive Income Residency Visa. It is mostly apt for foreign nationals who are retired and have passive income through pensions, rental properties, intellectual properties, and more. Here is a deeper look into the D7 visa if you are considering residency in Portugal.

Who Can Apply for the D7 Visa in Portugal?

Any foreign national outside of Portugal can apply for the D7 Visa. However, you have to show sufficient proof of income that shows you can sustain yourself and your family in the country, irrespective of age.

You have to have some form of actual income or passive income that amounts to 8460 euros per annum for every Applicant. If your spouse is coming with you, then 50% of this amount would be added to the application, along with 30% for each child.

You must provide adequate documentation that corroborates your income. If you have retired, your pension must reflect that you have the capacity to sustain yourself even without working in Portugal.

The D7 visa is just a residence visa. Once you are in the country and actually start living, you can apply for a residency permit, which will give you access to several perks and benefits as a Portuguese resident.

Why Should You Consider a D7 Residency Visa from Portugal?

The D7 residency visa is a quick and easy way to gain residency in Portugal. And once you start living, you can enjoy quite a few perks and benefits. Here are some of them.

– You can avail of the National Healthcare Service.

– You or your family members can work, study, and live in Portugal.

– You can gain access and study under National Education Service and Schools.

– Include your family members in the residency application.

– You can work or run a business without any problems.

– You will be protected by the Portuguese law and legal system.

– You can travel without a visa to 26 European countries.

– You can apply for permanent residency or citizenship after staying for five years in Portugal.

How does the D7 Visa Lead to Permanent Residency?

The D7 visa is a residence visa. Once you have received the visa, you have to apply through the Portuguese Immigration and Border Service to get a permanent residence permit.

You have to provide adequate documentation to gain the permit, along with a copy of your passport showing you have a D7 visa. Portugal provides this opportunity to attract people to live in their country to boost their economy. The D7 is designed in a way so that you do not have to depend on the Portuguese job market, as you will have passive income to sustain yourself.

Please note that, unlike other residency programs, you do not need to make any other investments to gain residency. All you need is proof of sufficient passive income to show that you can sustain yourself in the country. That is only a requirement if you are applying for the Portuguese Golden Visa. In addition, to apply for the D7 visa, you have to be a non-EU resident, an EEA resident, or a Swiss resident.

The process to Apply for the D7 Visa in Portugal

It is important to ensure that your application procedure is correct and you provide adequate documentation at the time of application. Please note that all your documents should contain the correct information, or your application may be canceled. So make sure you go through the Portugal D7 Visa requirements, etc quite meticulously.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the D7 Visa.

Acquire an NIF Number

The NIF number is the legal taxation number in Portugal. It is your principal identification number based on which all the legal procedures for your residency in Portugal will be carried out. You can also carry out other fiscal activities in the country. A power of attorney can get that number for you even without you having to enter the country.

Open a Bank Account

Based on the NIF number, you can open a bank account. You can transfer your money to this account, and you can carry on all your future activities from here. The bank account can also be opened remotely.

Get an Accommodation

While applying for the D7 visa, you have to show proof of accommodation in Portugal. Hence, you have to secure a play to stay. You can do so by renting a property remotely or by buying a property. This address will be listed as your address in Portugal for future processing.

Interview at the Consulate

In the next step, you will have to apply online to get an appointment for an interview at the Portuguese consulate in your region. You will need to carry:

– Two recent colored, passport-size photos

– Your passport should be valid for at least six months after the expiry of the D7 visa.

– A declaration stating your reasons as to why you are applying for a Portuguese residency.

– Health insurance is valid in Portugal. Or, you have to submit an affidavit stating you will get health insurance within three months of arrival in Portugal.

– Criminal record certificating stating you have no crimes in your native country.

– Travel Insurance

– Your proof of residence in Portugal, which could be a rental agreement or title deed of a property.

– Proof of having the minimum net income, actual or passive, to sustain yourself and your family in Portugal. It is €8,460 for a single applicant. 50% of that amount if your spouse is accompanying you and 30% of that amount for each of your children under the age of 18.

Hence, the breakup is as follows:

Single Applicant: €8,460/year

Applicant with Spouse: €8,460 + €4,230/year

For Each Dependent Child: Additional €2,538/year

Final Thoughts

Portugal is known for its stunning architecture and glorious history. It has the best of Europe and an amazing climate. The Mediterranean cuisine, the vibrant culture, the colorful houses, and the amiable people all draw people in from all over the world.

In addition, Portugal boasts of a stable economy. It has the best of Europe with hints of East-European charm. Living here when you are retired would mean you are going to live your best life as well. And even if you come early, you can continue to study or work here because of your residency. So what are you waiting for? Because Portugal is waiting for you.

