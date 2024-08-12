FC 25: Introduction to FC IQ System

12/08/2024

In the recently revealed FC 25 news, the FC IQ system is mentioned several times, which may be a bit strange for many players. As the most mysterious part of FC 25, we will introduce you to the FC IQ system in FC 25 today, so that you can have a more familiar understanding of this system.

FC IQ system focuses on three core components: player roles, team tactics, and smart tactics.

Player Role

In FUT mode, player is very important, players use FC 25 coins to get players, and then through the combination of players to play the game, forming a positive cycle, to continuously motivate players to get more rare players.

This is why the FUT mode has been a favorite of most players. Every year, EA will earn hundreds of millions of dollars through this mode. That’s why optimizing FUT mode for EA Sport is the focus of their work. That’s why they optimize the FUT Coins for players in every version to ensure that players have a good gaming experience.

Player Role determines how each player thinks, acts, and moves on the field. Each Role is unique and has strengths and weaknesses. In the Player Role settings, players can set the Role and Focus of all players, which will make them play different roles in different players’ hands. And the system will tell the player the advantages and disadvantages of this setup according to the player’s settings.

The Roles that most players specialize in are assigned using a proprietary AI model that uses data from Opta (which records player-specific data for each game). Each player will have a Role familiarity that allows them to perform their role more efficiently than other players. The Role also determines the player’s running position with and without the ball, which can be specifically understood in the menu.

In FC 25, there are 31 roles with 1–3 options available to the player for each role, totaling 52 unique combinations. While roles are based on position, familiarity is related to specific players and will play a role at the Role level. Familiarity, on the other hand, is based on position, meaning that if a player shows up at a native position, he can play any duty at that position.

After completing this setting, the system evaluates the player’s setup at the bottom of this screen and suggests the strengths and weaknesses of this tactic for the player to optimize. The wide range of combinations adds to the playability of the game and brings FC 25 closer to the real game.

Team Tactics

The system of soccer’s top tacticians has been introduced, and the soccer IQ of each player on the field has been raised. As a result, the entire team will think and act like real players.

The main components of Team Tactics include: formations, defensive approaches and organizational styles

In addition, after players go through the process of setting up Tactics, the system will automatically generate a string of code through which your team can realize the tactics you set up during the game. We suspect that anyone can quickly set up a tactic using this code, and that the code will be shared more often when players communicate with each other in the future.

Smart Tactics

Smart Tactics makes in-game tactical decisions easier to visualize. A new information system will suggest a series of tactical changes based on the current flow of the game, and players can easily execute the changes using the directional buttons. The AI will also help you by suggesting players who need to be replaced.

In essence, FC IQ brings a new level of depth and realism to FC 25. By allowing for greater customization and more intelligent AI, the game provides players with a more immersive and strategic experience.

