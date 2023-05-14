FICO launches Inclusion Accelerator Program and Financial Inclusion Lab

Por staff

14/05/2023

FICO, a NYC-based global analytics software firm, launched its Inclusion Accelerator Program and Financial Inclusion Lab to advance lender adoption of alternative data solutions by creating an incubator for lenders to test new credit decisioning tools.

The incubator is the next phase of FICO’s Global Financial Inclusion Initiative focused on the development of new scoring products, partnerships, services, and platforms to enhance lenders’ decision making and forward financial inclusion efforts around the world.

The Inclusion Accelerator Program and Financial Inclusion Lab will be a catalyst in enabling the lender community to foster broader alternative data adoption, and enable a more inclusive lending system rooted in accessibility. Since 2015, over 50% of FICO’s R&D investment in its Scores segment has focused on broadening financial inclusion globally. FICO Scores using alternative data sources can enable credit access for an estimated 1.3 billion consumers globally.

Lenders participating in the Inclusion Accelerator Program and Financial Inclusion Lab will have access to new tools and technologies to enable them to further expand their lending decisions to support their financial inclusion initiatives.

Founded in 1956, FICO is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. The company holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other industries. Using its solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Source: FinSMEs