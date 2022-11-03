FIFA+ Collect Announces “Own It, Win It, Live It” VIP experience giveaways to FIFA World Cup

Por staff

03/11/2022

FIFA+ Collect, the official digital collectibles platform of FIFA+ built on the Algorand blockchain, announced special VIP experience giveaways for football fans to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The “Own It, Win It, Live It” programme is now open for entry through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com.



Each VIP experience winner will bring a guest for a five-day/four-night expense-paid trip to Doha, including round-trip airfare, luxury accommodations at the St. Regis Doha, tickets to two FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches, $500 (USD) spending money, a commemorative gift basket with FIFA and FIFA+ Collect memorabilia and more. A winner will be selected at random each week.

Entry is open to eligible fans around the world who purchase packs of digital collectibles showcasing sport-defining highlights from FIFA’s 92-year-history. Each pack purchase automatically grants the purchaser one entry, with each additional purchase increasing the number of entries. Additional terms and conditions apply.



Packs of FIFA+ Digital Collectibles each include three random highlights from FIFA’s extensive archive of historic football footage. There are currently two collections available for purchase: the Genesis Collection, which is FIFA+ Collects first drop, available for a limited time; and the newly released Archives collection.

Both collections are available for just $4.99 (USD) and include an array of incredible goals and jaw-dropping saves in four rarity tiers: Common, Rare, Epic, and Iconic. Digital collectibles can be used on the platform to collect, trade, sell and play in reward-generating games and upcoming challenges.