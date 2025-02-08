fileAI raises USD 14M in Series A Funding

fileAI, a Singapore-based horizontal file processing agent and AI workflow automation company, raised USD 14M in Series A funding.

The round, which brought the total amount to $20M, was led by Illuminate Financial, Antler Elevate, Insignia, Heinemann Group and others.

Led by CEO Christian Schneider, fileAI is a provider of a platform for automating unstructured data processing at scale, leveraging advanced AI to simplify data extraction, organization, and enrichment across all file types and documents. Used by global enterprises like MS&AD, Toshiba, KFC, DirectAsia, and Nippon, and Ernst & Young, it processes over 200 million files annually, delivering transformative productivity gains and cost savings. With support for 200+ languages, fileAI empowers businesses of all sizes to eliminate manual processes, drive productivity gains and cost savings.

With customers across diverse regions including Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia and the USA, fileAI is a trusted partner for enterprises in workflow/process automation.

