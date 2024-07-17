Finance on-chain: De Gaulle Fleurance delivers its Observatory of Digital Transitions

17/07/2024

De Gaulle Fleurance Avocats Notaires, with the contribution of ADAN (the association of Web 3 professionals), ANJB (the national association of bank lawyers) and HEC, is pleased to invite you to explore its 1st Observatory of Digital Transitions dedicated to Finance on chain.

October 3, 2024, at 6pm

At Espace Cléry,

17 rue de Cléry, 75002 Paris

With the gradual implementation of the European Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA regulation), 2024 represents a pivotal year for digital asset players. With Blockchain technology and an innovative legal framework introduced in France by the Loi PACTE and the Régime Pilote, which inspired the European regulations, new opportunities are unfolding.

How can Digital Asset Service Providers (DASPs), electronic money institutions (EMIs), and players in the tokenization of financial assets and instruments take advantage of these opportunities , ? What trends are emerging in this market where traditional financial institutions compete with pure players, some of which have become global giants of on-chain finance?

Program:

6:00 pm: Welcome .

. 6:30 pm: Introduction by Louis de Gaulle , President at De Gaulle Fleurance Avocats Notaires.

by , President at De Gaulle Fleurance Avocats Notaires. 6:35 pm: Round table “On-chain finance: state of art in France, Europe and the world”, moderated by Julie Bader, lawyer at De Gaulle Fleurance. Speakers: Bruno Biais , Professor of Finance at HEC Paris (video), Céline Haye-Kiousis , President of ANJB et General Counsel Groupe BPCE, Cyril Tour , Partner at De Gaulle Fleurance.

moderated by lawyer at De Gaulle Fleurance. Speakers: 7:05 pm: Round table discussion “On-chain finance: expanding market outlook?”, moderated by Julie Bader:

Faustine Fleuret , President of ADAN,

, President of ADAN, Anne Maréchal , Partner at De Gaulle Fleurance,

, Partner at De Gaulle Fleurance, Sylvie Perrin , Partner at De Gaulle Fleurance.

, Partner at De Gaulle Fleurance. 7 :35 pm: Closing remarks by Coralie Billmann , Managing Director de Circle France.

remarks by , Managing Director de Circle France. 7 :45 pm: Cocktail reception

About

De Gaulle Fleurance is an integrated group of lawyers and notaries. It supports its clients in France and abroad with its:

200 people serving its customers in relationships based on high standards, responsiveness, and creativity.

serving its customers in relationships based on A full-service practice in all areas of business law and notarial services;

in all areas of business law and notarial services; Market-recognised expertise (Chambers, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Leaders League);

(Chambers, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Leaders League); Offices in Paris, Brussels, Geneva, and Abu Dhabi;

20 languages spoken and as many cultures represented;

A network of liaisons selected for the quality of their services on all continents.

