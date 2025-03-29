Financial Technology Protection Act – Crypto Council for Innovation

29/03/2025

The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) is proud to support the reintroduction of the Financial Technology Protection Act (FTPA) by Representatives Zach Nunn and Jim Himes. This bipartisan legislation takes a critical step in strengthening national security by addressing illicit finance risks while ensuring that innovation in the digital assets ecosystem continues to thrive.

Here is why it’s important:

The FTPA establishes a high-level working group composed of key federal agencies—including the Department of Justice, Secret Service, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and Central Intelligence Agency—alongside experts from the private sector, including blockchain intelligence firms and financial technology companies. This collaborative approach ensures that policymakers have the necessary insights to combat illicit finance in the digital economy without stifling the development of transformative financial technologies. It facilitates research on illicit finance risks associated with digital assets. Digital assets are an increasingly integral part of the global financial system, and it’s essential that the United States takes a thoughtful approach to security and innovation to maintain its leadership position. It also develops targeted legislative proposals to enhance enforcement against bad actors. The House of Representatives has previously recognized the importance of this Bill, passing it unanimously in a prior session. With its updated provisions reinforcing its effectiveness, we urge policymakers to once again support this critical effort to safeguard financial integrity while preserving the United States’ leadership in responsible innovation.

We respectfully urge policymakers to once again support this critical effort to safeguard financial integrity while preserving the United States’ leadership in responsible innovation.

