Fintech and small business – All you should know

Por staff

28/04/2022

Technological advancements have helped to significantly improve the functions and processes of various industries and sectors. The financial sector has been at the forefront when it comes to embracing technological advancements.

Many functions in the financial industry have been fully automated or embraced technology for better efficiency. This has led to the use of the term fintech. The fintech industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.58% between the years 2021 and 2025.

Fintech companies use technology to automate or enhance their processes and financial services.

Business Financing

The relationship between fintech companies and small businesses has been growing steadily as businesses turn to fintech institutions for small business financing. The services offered by fintech companies have made many small businesses move away from traditional bank loans. In conventional bank loans, small business owners often found it hard to get any type of loan. This is because banking institutions use the credit score to assess a person’s loan viability.

The use of credit scores, however, creates a huge disadvantage for new businesses that have no credit score record. To add salt to injury, a small business often lacks assets to offer for liquidity if the loan gets defaulted. These factors made many small businesses fail to get loans from banking institutions.

Unlike banking institutions, fintech companies use modern and fair methods of assessing a business’ creditworthiness. This helps unlock more loans for small businesses that had been locked out by the old-school metrics used by banks.

Fintech companies offer different types of financing options to businesses. Most of the financing options offered are available to small businesses through digital platforms. We shall discuss a few of the available financing options offered by fintech companies.

Business Line of Credit

The business line of credit financing option acts like normal credit cards given to people by financial institutions. A business line of credit loan grants a small business owner the ability to take loans from an account that has a revolving loan limit.

Every account has a loan limit that is dependent on the business’s financial viability as assessed by the fintech company. Once a business owner uses the full allocated amount of the card tied to the credit account, they can pay the loan and continue taking further loans.

Fintech companies have offered many lines of credit loans to small business owners. As of now, most business owners turn to fintech companies for the business line of credit rather than banking institutions.

Inventory Loan

Stocking up can be an expensive endeavor for a small business owner, especially one who has used cash to set up the business. An inventory loan is granted to a business by fintech companies to help the business owner buy stock.

Some business owners also take up inventory loans to strategically control their product prices. If, for instance, the government is hiking tax rates, a business owner can choose to buy extra stock before the prices hike.

Acquiring inventory loans is now easier than ever. A business owner can apply for a loan on the fintech company website. The owner will be required to answer a few basic questions about the business and then link the business’ online banking account.

Upon successful application of the loan, fintech companies inform a business of their upper loan limit. The business then proceeds to declare the loan amount needed as long as it is within the limit.

Payroll Funding

There are ups and downs to running a small business. One common hustle that most small business owners have encountered at some point is a lack of sufficient funds for salaries. This is a situation that can greatly impact the stability of a business.

Fintech companies offer a solution to this problem. They offer a specific type of loan for small businesses that allows them to pay the due salaries. The loan is referred to as payroll funding.

Inventory loans help small businesses build and grow their teams without any hiccups. The payroll funding allows small businesses to choose a repayment schedule that they are comfortable with.

E-Commerce Funding

The world at large has embraced e-commerce well. E-commerce offers numerous benefits to a business. The benefits include:

Access to a global market

Low business administration and running costs

Business scalability

There are other numerous benefits of e-commerce to a business. However, the move to e-commerce is a costly endeavor for small businesses. Getting funding for the move to e-commerce has always been a tough task for existing small businesses since it cannot be classified as business startup capital.

Fintech companies offer small businesses a loan that is specifically meant to aid in the creation or move to e-commerce. The e-commerce funding offered can help in performing many functions. The possible uses of e-commerce funding are online marketing expenses, e-commerce platform establishment costs, e-commerce operational costs, etc.

Business Emergency Funding

Business owners often face numerous situations that require immediate funding. These situations are usually unpredictable. An example of these situations is business vehicles breaking down. In such situations, if a business owner does not have funds set aside for emergencies, it can prove to be a huge problem.

If the business owner finds themselves in a situation that requires emergency funding, they can turn to fintech companies. Fintech companies offer a type of business loan that has a quick approval and processing procedure to offer the needed help to the business.

Term Loans

Term loans are the most popular and commonly used type of business finance. The business owner requests a specified quantity of cash in advance using term loans. The business is granted a defined period in which to repay the debt when negotiating a term loan.

Interest rates are also included in term loans. In term loans, you should look at the interest rate and repayment duration. You should be certain that your business can handle the interest rate and the payment time.

The amount of interest paid at the end of a term loan is frequently determined by the payment period. Defaulting on a payment on a term loan results in a fine, as stated in the loan contract.

Conclusion

Since they entered the market, fintech companies have offered significant help to small businesses. Small business owners should look to fintech companies rather than banking institutions. This will help strengthen and better the relationship between fintech and small businesses.