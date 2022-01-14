Fintech platform joins with Oasis to deliver benefits

Por staff

14/01/2022

FLX Distribution – the industry’s first Resource and Asset Management Platform (RAMP) delivering a community dedicated to asset and wealth management that provides modular-based front office solutions with on-demand resources, services, and investments – today announced a strategic relationship with Oasis, a Paychex company, focused on offering Professional Employer Organization (PEO) solutions to its members.

Solving for familiar HR challenges including high costs, limited options, complexities, and time-consuming personnel management, FLX is now delivering quality, efficient, and cost-effective solutions through this FLX-sponsored PEO – cementing its mission to help partners build and scale their businesses like no one else can through its menu of exclusive solutions.

“This partnership with Oasis is groundbreaking in that our sponsored PEO streamlines operations and eliminates the barriers to compete – large variable costs of health benefits, risk management, and necessary administrative support, particularly in the current remote/multi-location environment – and delivers synthetic scale through Oasis’ purchasing power and collective resources, much like FLX does in general. We’re able to bring costs down and efficiency up so that firms can focus on what they do best without getting handicapped by HR and operations,” said Brian Moran, Founder and CEO of FLX Distribution.

Oasis is the leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) in the U.S., providing Human Resource Administration, Employee Benefits, Healthcare Reform (ACA), Payroll Administration and Risk Management services to help small- and medium-sized businesses compete with Fortune 500 companies. FLX members will benefit from Oasis’ full-scope services such as: attractive insurance options, stringent underwriting guidelines, HR administration, and strong relationships with complementary business organizations. Personalized service and the aggregated buying power of its member companies provide cost-savings, efficiencies, and synergies.

“HR is critical as firms of all sizes seek to attract and retain top talent,” said Bob Colvin, FLX Chief Administrative Officer. “Working with Oasis, FLX for the first time is able to offer its asset management, wealth management, and financial advisor communities access to the highest quality HR resources at a level of synthetic scale and efficiency previously not available to them. From onboarding via the FLX concierge experience to enhanced access to medical programs and ongoing benefits at every step of the HR life cycle, the FLX/Oasis partnership delivers real advantages to help FLX community members and their employees prosper.”