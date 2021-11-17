Fira de Barcelona joins the “Net Zero Carbon Events” Commitment

17/11/2021

Fira de Barcelona has signed up to the “Net Zero Carbon Events” Commitment by the Events Industry Council (JMIC), which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The initiative, which has been launched at the COP26 World Climate Summit, is the most global action fostered by the global events and meetings industry to address climate change and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Fira de Barcelona is one of the 100 organisations that have joined the “Net Zero Carbon Events” Commitment, which is supported by the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The general director of Fira de Barcelona, Constantí Serrallonga, stressed “the importance of promoting joint action by the events industry to take a further step in the fight against climate change, because events are an effective tool for launching global solutions and, at the same time, we have a responsibility as an economic sector and social driving force to minimise the impact of our activity on the environment.” He also adds that Fira de Barcelona’s participation in this initiative “reinforces our firm commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, in line with our commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which we materialise with actions that promote the consumption of 100% renewable energy, recycling and the circular economy, among others, as well as through the organisation of events related to sustainability such as Smart City Expo World Congress or Tomorrow.Mobility.”

The “Net Zero Carbon Events” initiative will establish a roadmap for participating organisations, including the development of a common methodology for measuring direct and indirect carbon emissions generated by the events and meetings sector and its supply chain, promoting communication and sharing best practices. This collaboration will also be extended to suppliers, customers and other related sectors.