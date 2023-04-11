First BNB Greenfield testnet goes live, community calls for builders to revolutionize data ownership

Por staff

11/04/2023

BNB Greenfield’s first testnet codenamed “Congo” went live on April 10th, 2023. As a bridge connecting the BNB Chain ecosystem and the trillion-dollar decentralized storage market, BNB Greenfield is committed to revolutionize user data freedom and control in a community-driven, open-source, and distributed way for the growing Web3 community.

Decentralized storage is crucial for the dApp world. Greenfield strives to provide fast, cost-effective data service, comparable to Web 2 cloud storage, encouraging widespread adoption. With testnet Validators and Storage Providers (SPs) network, seamless BNB Smart Chain integration, Greenfield offers a user experience similar to Web2 storage but with better performance. It also ensures greater data ownership, enhanced anti-censorship, and better native integration with Web3 apps and data.

Victor Genin, Senior Solution Architect at BNB Chain said, “As a decentralized ecosystem, BNB Chain is calling for the community to come forward as we seek builders to contribute and try out the Congo Testnet. Developers will be able to choose to store data anywhere, from decentralized terminals to centralized storage services while validators will be instrumental in shaping the future of data ownership and utility in web3.”

Greenfield testnet Storage Providers (SPs) work with testnet validators to offer complete storage service. SPs store actual data, while validators handle metadata and financial ledger through consensus. To become an SP, they must deposit a “Service Stake” on the Greenfield blockchain and be voted for by validators during a governance process. This design ensures efficient user data storage, data redundancy and security, while the PoS mechanism of the validator layer guarantees decentralized governance.

BNB Greenfield excels in data storage and native integration with the BNB Chain ecosystem, unlocking a Web3 data economy by giving users true data ownership. The BNB Chain, with over 1,400 active dApps and 200 million unique addresses, holds vast potential for a thriving data economy.

See more: Smart ports market is predicted to touch US$ 16 billion by 2033

Initial features allow users and developers a smooth transition to decentralized storage. Data permissions can be moved cross-chain to BSC, turning them into tradable digital assets and integrating with existing DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and SociaFi apps on BSC. Users can interact with BNB Greenfield to create wallets and manage data, while developers gain full control and ownership of their data assets. They can set access and conditions, manually or programmatically, while leveraging their data for financial gain.A native relayer links BSC and Greenfield, enabling BSC Dapps to integrate with Greenfield using a simple SDK and minimal development. Upon Greenfield mainnet launch, thousands of Dapp data sets will be available, fostering rapid ecosystem growth and easing data-related innovation compared to other chains.

BNB, the native token, serves as a gas and governance token for BNB Greenfield. Validators stake BNB, take part in governance, and earn revenue from storage fees. Users create accounts, transfer BNB, manage storage resources, and use native cross-chain communication between BSC and Greenfield. BNB token usage in data storage and trading will increase its value over time.

BNB, formerly just the native token of BNB Smart Chain, now has new roles and aims to unlock more possibilities. The global data storage market, valued at USD 217.02 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 777.98 Billion by 2030. As BNB Greenfield’s ecosystem expands, it will unlock new opportunities and use cases focused on data. By merging strong on-chain guarantees with advanced decentralized storage technology, BNB Greenfield and BNB will grow together, playing a key role in introducing the next billion users to the web3 world.

The future of data storage and ownership has arrived, and BNB Greenfield is leading the charge. Don’t miss out on this transformative moment in decentralized technology – join the BNB Greenfield testnet today and be a part of the data revolution!

All BNB Greenfield documentation and examples can be accessed here and thanks to community member NodeReal, leading web3 infrastructure solutions provider, you can now access block explorer and Dcellar, a BNB Greenfield client. All projects are welcome to develop their business cases as well as developer tools for the BNB Greenfield by extending the open-sourced repository. Developers can also participate in the Zero2Hero Hackathon’s Greenfield track and apply for grants to build on Greenfield. To learn how to be part of the Testnet as a validator, check out the guidelines here and learn how to create a Storage Provider to get started.