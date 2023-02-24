FirstPoint selected to implement private 5G cellular network with an advanced IoT connectivity management platform at a leading Israeli Hospital

24/02/2023

FirstPoint Mobile Guard, a leading provider of IoT connectivity management platforms, has been selected to run a pilot program aimed at setting up private 5G cellular networks at Barzilai Hospital, a leading hospital in Israel.

FirstPoint is a cutting-edge end-component (IoT) connectivity management platform that provides unparalleled control, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness to organizations deploying large networks of IoT devices. FirstPoint’s innovative technology simplifies the complex landscape of IoT management, enabling organizations to take control of their IoT ecosystems and reduce their connectivity costs by up to 75%. This comprehensive platform that even includes the cellular core itself, when needed, represents a significant step forward in the world of IoT technology, empowering organizations to unlock their full potential and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The project, which is funded through the Ministry of Communications and the Israeli Innovation Authority, aims to improve the management and protection of medical equipment and instruments, network segmentation, and the efficiency of medical services provided.

The pilot is part of a government initiative designed to support Israeli companies developing 5G technology applications. The Ministry of Communications and the Innovation Authority estimate that the success of these technologies may lead to a digital revolution and constitute a significant growth engine for the entire Israeli economy.

“FirstPoint is excited to participate in this program and help advance the development of 5G technology in Israel. We look forward to working with Barzilai Hospital to implement private cellular networks and improve the efficiency of medical services provided, leveraging FirstPoint’s unique technology” stated Prof. Dror Fixler, CEO and Founder of FirstPoint. The project will provide the hospital full SIM ownership, no connectivity provider lock-in, and baked-in cybersecurity, ensuring the highest level of IoT flexibility and efficiency while maintaining the utmost security.

