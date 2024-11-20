Following election victory, Trump family sees huge social media gains

Por staff

20/11/2024

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory, new data has shed light on the Trump family’s potential Instagram earning potential, with Donald Trump himself able to command up to $125,000 per sponsored post.

Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and other family members have also built considerable social media influence, with their earning potential per post in the thousands, providing an additional revenue stream beyond their traditional ventures.

A new study by social media experts Viralyft analyzed an array of social media analytics to estimate each Trump family member’s potential Instagram earnings per post, as well as their increase in following over the last 30 days.



Donald Trump leads the family in both social and political influence, with an estimated reach of 2.5 million users per post and a potential income of $125,000 per sponsored post. This high figure reflects his successful election campaign, which was full of memorable (and often controversial) moments, as well as his active media presence.

Ivanka Trump continues to be a high-profile influencer with significant business interests in the fashion industry. Ivanka’s vast social media presence allows her to showcase collaborations and partnerships with various brands. Her engagement rate, combined with a reach of 929,800 users per post, results in potential earnings of $45,600 per sponsored post.

Donald Trump Jr. follows closely behind his sister, with an estimated income of $44,400 per sponsored post. Trump Jr. Is known for his outspoken political commentary, with his posts often including brand partnerships with outdoor gear companies and beverage brands, as well as promotions for his own book. His 7.4 million followers provide an estimated reach of 905,200 users per post.

Eric Trump maintains a strong presence on social media, primarily using his platform to promote family ventures such as the Trump Organization, as well as selected partnerships and sponsorships with various business-related products. His 2.6 million followers provide a reach of around 405,000 users, yielding potential earnings of $19,800 per sponsored post.

Melania Trump has focused her platform on promoting her personal brand, with recent posts highlighting her advocacy work and select partnerships in the fashion and lifestyle spaces. With an engagement rate of 2.67%, she earns an estimated $17,200 per sponsored post, reaching an audience of 352,700 users.

Although Tiffany Trump chooses to live a more private lifestyle than her family members, her Instagram still features the occasional sponsored post, promoting her brand partnerships with various luxury goods. Tiffany’s high engagement rate of 6.57% allows her to earn up to $12,100 per sponsored post, reaching a follower base of 1.4 million.

Kai Trump, despite her young age, has seen an impressive growth in followers recently. With a notable engagement rate of 17.98%, more than any of her family members, Kai’s estimated earnings per sponsored post stand at $5,200, with a reach of around 106,600 users – marking her potential as an emerging influencer in the golfing scene.

Trump Family Estimated Instagram Earning Per Post

Rank Name Followers Estimated Reach Engagement Rate Estimated Max. Instagram Earnings Per Post 1 Donald Trump 28,000,000 2,500,000 2.63% $125,000 2 Ivanka Trump 7,700,000 929,800 2.38% $45,600 3 Donald Trump Jr. 7,400,000 905,200 3.07% $44,400 4 Eric Trump 2,600,000 405,000 2.80% $19,800 5 Melania Trump 2,200,000 352,700 2.67% $17,200 6 Tiffany Trump 1,400,000 301,800 6.57% $12,100 7 Kai Trump 455,800 106,600 17.98% $5,200

In the wake of Donald Trump’s successful election campaign, the Trump family have also seen a significant surge in followers. Donald Trump gained over 1,133,610 followers in the past month alone, while other family members, including Donald Trump Jr., Kai, and Melania, also experiencing notable increases.



Trump Family Instagram Follower Count Changes (last 30 days)

Rank Name Follower Change in the Last 30 Days

Daily Average Follower Change 1 Donald Trump +1,133,610 +37,787 2 Donald Trump Jr. +102,660 +3,422 3 Kai Trump +43,080 +1,436 4 Melania Trump +40,440 +1,348 5 Eric Trump +24,617 +821 6 Ivanka Trump +21,870 +729 7 Tiffany Trump +6,810 +227

Thomas Moore, Director at Viralyft commented on the study:

“The Trump family’s social media accounts continue to provide a significant income stream, bolstered by sponsorships and partnerships. Donald Trump’s successful election campaign has certainly fueled increased interest, with the family gaining around 1.4 million followers collectively in the past month.

“The family has the potential to earn impressive amounts through Instagram; Donald Trump alone can make over twice the annual U.S. average salary in a single sponsored post, highlighting the enduring power of the Trump brand.”

See more: Behind the curtain: Exclusive insights with TradingPRO’s visionary CEO

See more: Dogecoin searches explode x8 amid Musk’s DOGE leadership

See more: The most sought-after AI skills in todays job market