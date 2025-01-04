Foreign smartphone brand sales continue China decline

Por staff

04/01/2025

Shipments of smartphones from domestic companies showed further increases in China during November 2024 to reach almost 90 per cent of all units, statistics from the country stated, indicating further woe for foreign brands operating in the market.

A report published today (3 January) by government-affiliated China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) stated domestic branded handset shipments were 26.6 million for the month, up 4.4 per cent year-on-year.

This was equivalent to 89.7 per cent of the total smartphones shipped in the country. The proportion in October was 79.1 per cent.

Across the first 11 months of 2024, CAICT pinned domestic branded smartphone shipments as up 15.2 per cent year-on-year to 238 million units, accounting for 85.1 per cent of the total.

Total shipments for November 2024 were 29.6 million, a fall of 5.1 per cent on November 2023. The vast majority of these were 5G models, it noted.

IDC’s Q3 2024 statistics for the market showed Apple as the sole foreign brand in the top 5 smartphone vendors by shipments, placed number 2. Vivo led the market with a resurgent Huawei third. Xiaomi and Honor rounded out the quintet.

See more: As Musk gains influence, questions hover over US probes into his empire

See more: Tesla reports 1.1% sales drop for 2024, first annual decline in at least 9 years

See more: Swisscom, Vodafone complete Italy deal