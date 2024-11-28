Former MD of SUI Foundation, Greg Siourounis, joins xMoney Global as Co-Founder and CEO to build MiCA-regulated stablecoin platform

xMoney Global, the global, inter-bank and cross crypto/fiat integrated payments platform has appointed award-winning economist Dr. Greg Siourounis as Co-Founder and CEO. The company is a Mastercard principal member, with strategic European licenses, such as e-Money and VASP.



As the digital landscape continues to evolve with the coming MiCA regulation, xMoney Global intends to lead Europe into this new transformative EU regulated stablecoin era. Greg Siourounis will lead the integration of xMoney’s advanced blockchain-enabled payments infrastructure with its upcoming stablecoin program. Stablecoins are a key driver of blockchain adoption in today’s market, now surpassing Bitcoin, remittances, and PayPal in annual transaction volume. As such, xMoney’s Global reputation positions it to bridge Web3 innovation with traditional finance, leading Europe into a new transformative EU regulated stablecoin era.

Dr. Greg, who has played a pioneering role in the growth of Sui Foundation as its former Managing Director and who previously founded Everypay, will drive xMoney Global’s next wave of growth. Beyond the standard reference of his academic work in 2024’s Nobel Prize in Economics, Dr. Greg’s career is also decorated with awards such as the 2005 Young Economist Award from The European Economic Association and the 2008 Austin Robinson Prize from The Royal Economic Society. His immediate target will be to focus on partnerships, regulatory alignment and market expansion, as xMoney Global looks to build a comprehensive payments platform that bridges legacy financial systems with the potential of decentralized finance.



Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Greg Siourounis, CEO of xMoney Global, said, “As Europe prepares to embrace MiCA regulation, xMoney Global is positioned to redefine what compliant, secure, and seamless digital payments can be. Our goal is to deliver a solid and trusted ecosystem that combines the strengths of traditional finance with the flexibility of blockchain technology to create a future-ready payment experience.”



Beniamin Mincu, Co-founder of MultiversX, said, “xMoney Global’s mission aligns perfectly with the vision of MultiversX to bring scalable and secure blockchain solutions to mainstream finance. This appointment marks a significant step toward building a more inclusive and resilient financial system.”

The launch of xMoney Global aims to offer a next-gen blockchain-as-a-service module backed by its native stablecoin, with key white-labeled services including acquiring, issuing, onramps/offramps and a sticky loyalty program, all backed by MultiversX’s state-of-the-art sharding technology. Following the surge in crypto markets after Trump’s pro-crypto Presidential win, xMoney will be ideally placed to accelerate real-world adoption as the easiest way for everyone (consumers, retail and e-commerce) to seamlessly access fiat and crypto currencies in an app, card or payment gateway.

