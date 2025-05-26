Fostering core government bond market resilience

Major bank-dealers of core sovereign bond markets have expanded their government bond holdings, but not in proportion to the growth in the size of outstanding bonds. For example, in the United Kingdom, gilts grew twice as fast as UK bank-dealer balance sheets, as we showed in the October 2023 Global Financial Stability Report.



The stock of US Treasury securities grew nearly fourfold in the 15 years through 2023, while US bank-dealer balance sheets expanded by just 1.5 times. As a result, US Treasury securities account for almost 70 percent of primary dealers’ securities inventories, the highest share in over a decade, while about three-quarters of their securities financing is also collateralized by Treasuries. The challenge is that dealers’ internal limits on concentrated holdings could curtail intermediation activities, especially in times of stress. The resilience of market functioning also depends on nonbank financial institutions. Some NBFIs—mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, insurance companies, and pension funds—are key buyers.



Others have become important market-makers in specific market segments, particularly principal trading firms and some hedge funds. The shift toward electronic trading has helped principal trading firms with technological expertise to gain market share. NBFI market-makers can help reduce investors’ reliance on bank-dealers, increase the number of intermediaries, and improve liquidity. However, because they have a generally weaker mandate to support government bond markets compared to bank-dealers, they may also quickly curb activities during times of market stress.



That was the case during the 2014 Treasury market flash rally in and the 2020 global dash-for-cash at the onset of the pandemic, while their role in the recent episode of bond volatility is still being analyzed. Furthermore, the increasing presence of NBFIs makes market resilience more uncertain and opaque because they tend to be less regulated and subject to fewer data reporting requirements.Policy progressThe resilience and liquidity of the bond market during shocks underpin its status as a safe asset, which consequently supports the broader stability of global financial markets.



This, in turn, is an important determinant of the funding costs of governments. Therefore, policies to safeguard market functioning are needed to strengthen this resilience. To mitigate breakdowns, central banks have introduced new tools in recent years to stabilize bond markets. These include asset purchases and lending facilities—primarily through repurchase agreements, or repos—which provide loans to financial institutions collateralized by government bonds. While these tools help support bond market functioning, they’re no substitute for structural resilience. Central clearing mitigates counterparty and default risks and improves transparency. It also allows intermediaries to offset long and short positions against the central counterparty, boosting balance sheet efficiency and capacity. Countries have embraced central clearing to varying degrees.



In Japan, significant shares of both the cash and repo transactions are centrally cleared, while the United States only recently introduced a mandate. In Germany and the United Kingdom, some repo trades are centrally cleared but cash transactions aren’t. While central clearing by itself does not guarantee market resilience, international consensus on its benefits is steadily growing. Moreover, timely and comprehensive market data is crucial for evaluating market functioning.



The recent volatility has shown that data gaps and reporting lags obscure real-time drivers of market functioning, such as selling pressures in the sovereign bond market. Progress has not been uniform across countries, while important data gaps remain for key market participants such as dealers and hedge funds. Further steps are needed to ensure timely and consistent data on government bond liquidity and functioning. More work is required in other areas.



Policymakers must further assess changes to market-making, notably the growing role of NBFIs. To do this, they need better information on NBFIs’ financial soundness, operational resilience to threats like cyberattacks, and how they are likely to behave when bond markets are under duress. Finally, since bank-dealers are likely to remain essential to government bond markets, they must continue to build capital and liquidity during stable times to serve markets under stress. Completing internationally agreed regulatory reforms for banks will be key to achieving this goal.