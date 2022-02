FreeMove Alliance and Millicom cooperate to better serve Multinationals across the Americas

03/02/2022

FreeMove Alliance, the global mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telia and Telecom Italia, and Millicom, a leading provider of fixed, mobile and digital services in Latin America serving enterprise customers through its Tigo Business brand, announced today that they have signed a partnership agreement to offer seamless connectivity solutions to multinational customers (MNCs) across the Americas and beyond.

The new partnership will expand FreeMove Alliance’s reach in Latin America, adding Millicom’s eight mobile communications markets: Bolivia, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Paraguay to its network of already more than one hundred markets worldwide. The cooperation will prove valuable in particular to T-Mobile US and TIM Brasil, both FreeMove Alliance members whose multinational customer bases are regularly doing business across the Americas.

“The strategic focus of FreeMove Alliance is to promote the power of global mobility as we enable collaboration between multinational companies and national operators. Therefore, we are very excited to welcome Millicom to our community,” says Lazaro Fernandez, General Manager of FreeMove Alliance. “With Millicom, our partners and customers gain eight strong, emerging markets in Central and South America in one go. The partnership allows us also to further optimize the investment MNCs have made to deliver top notch mobile connectivity across borders.”

Millicom’s multinational customers who already operate in one or more of Millicom’s eight Latin American mobile markets now have access to the alliance’s tier one operators in the US, Brasil and Europe, as well as its wider global network. They will also benefit from the FreeMove Alliance’s centralized enterprise mobility offerings including Contracting, Reporting, Ordering and Incident Management, as well as its extensive global business support.

“We are delighted to join FreeMove Alliance,” says Augusto Dumit, MNCs & Wholesale Director, Latin America at Millicom. “Customer centricity lies at the heart of everything we do, so the decision was an easy one as FreeMove Alliance’s services will offer our Tigo Business MNC clients a number of tangible benefits. The new partnership will also extend Millicom’s seamless MNC solutions to the US and globally, allowing us to strengthen our position in Latin America’s competitive mobile managed services market.”