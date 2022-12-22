From crypto to Central Bank digital currency, podcast tracks fintech boom

22/12/2022

By Tobias Adrian and Tara Iyer

The rapid evolution of financial technology promises to offer many consumers wider access to better services, but it also raises the stakes for regulators and supervisors.

And while most fintech firms are small, they can grow quickly, and may raise risks for people, companies and industries—as the recent collapse of a major crypto firm shows.

We explore fintech’s various dimensions in a recent podcast series, which showcases how IMF research and policy recommendations are helping to advance the global conversation around these complicated and consequential issues.

Our series charts how technology-driven innovation, including blockchain, offers benefits such as increased efficiency, competition, and choice. Some of these advances, though, remain untested and could spark new financial stability risks.

Here’s how the five episodes of our new podcast series, featuring voices of leaders from across the Monetary and Capital Market department, expands on all things fintech: