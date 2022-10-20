From Instagram influencer to Onlyfans Star

20/10/2022

Less than a decade since its launch, Instagram has become the stage for influencers, promoting its most-followed users to celebrity status. An indisputable method for cultivating the global followers essential to an influencer’s cache capitalized on the marketing maxim: sex sells.

Instagram has strict content rules that forbid overt erotica, but that hasn’t stopped millions of influencers from showing off a little sensuality as a way of capturing attention for potential followers. However, a new commercial occasion has come into orbit around Instagram, taking the phenomenon to the next level.

“Imagine that your favorite beauty influencer that you’ve been following for years decides to join OnlyFans, which might lead you or other followers to look at that person differently and not want to engage with them anymore.” comments Assil Dayri, director of the AMD Consulting Group specialising in digital marketing, social media, and customer acquisition.

Influencers have found ample opportunity and success on their respective Instagram accounts and are now broadcasting that success into quantifiable views and subscriptions on their OnlyFans account.

On OnlyFans, you’ll find chefs who use the platform to live stream recipes, fitness instructors who perform step-by-step workouts all interacting more closely with their loyal viewers. Simply put, OnlyFans has become a safe space where creators are less constrained by guidelines and can monetize their content while also building an intimate community with their super fans.

All is fine but for all the marketing corporates propose can be very prejudicial since it’s no secret that OnlyFans is largely associated with adult-related content, but with the increase in online activity the content-sharing platform has evolved to redefine consumer engagement.

“Many influencers are not making as much money as they used to due to the amount of competition and the drop in audience engagement on major social networks like Instagram. They turn to OnlyFans to maintain or grow their lifestyle, but this puts their original audience at risk as they may not be in line with the new activities. “says AMD Consulting Group CEO.

There is no doubt that technological advancement will continue to shape many aspects of human life as time goes on. But all too often we see harmful or inappropriate content on social media. All brands that work with influencers and micro-influencers hope that this behavior will never be associated with one of them. However, if an influencer has posted derogatory content on social media, the brand associated with that influencer is strongly associated with that fact.

“Think about the impact on image or personal brand, many women have been fighting to be respected, valued, and promoted in the workspace. Starting OnlyFans is a personal choice, however we’ve seen that it would not empower them in their professional life as it might even prevent them from reaching professional goals. Many women shared that starting an OnlyFans has been seen as something that promotes the mindset that women are just sex objects for men’s entertainment. This is backwards and we need to evolve from depravity.” ends the specialist.