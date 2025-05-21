From screen to Theme parks: New data reveals Theme parks gaming fans should travel to in 2025

21/05/2025

The worlds of video games and theme parks are colliding in exciting ways as parks increasingly incorporate beloved gaming franchises into their attractions. From Mario Kart racing to Minecraft exploration zones, gaming fans now have more reasons than ever to visit these destinations.

“Theme parks have recognized the massive appeal of video game franchises and are creating increasingly immersive experiences based on these virtual worlds,” says Serge Eliseeff, CEO of Online Free Games, a platform offering a vast collection of free online games across various genres.

To help gamers plan their next vacation, Online Free Games analyzed data from theme parks worldwide to determine which offer the best experiences for video game enthusiasts. The analysis considered factors including the number of game-themed attractions, licensed gaming IPs, social media popularity, and visitor ratings to calculate an overall score out of 100.

Table 1: Top 10 Best Theme Parks For Video Game Fans

Rank Name Country Score 1 Universal Studios Hollywood United States 90.19 2 Universal Studios Japan Japan 81.06 3 Magic Kingdom United States 79.53 4 Tokyo Disneyland Japan 59.12 5 Disneyland Park France 56.49 6 Shanghai Disneyland China 55.09 7 Disneyland Park United States 45.46 8 Disney’s Animal Kingdom United States 44.86 9 Six Flags Magic Mountain United States 39.70 10 Tokyo DisneySea Japan 37.18

The full detailed dataset, with contributing factors, is available here.

1. Universal Studios Hollywood – Score: 90.19

Universal Studios Hollywood claims the top spot with an impressive score of 90.19, leading the pack by nearly 10 points. The California park boasts 22 game-themed attractions – more than any other park analyzed – alongside 15 licensed gaming IPs.

“Universal Studios Hollywood has made a serious commitment to gaming culture,” explains Serge Eliseeff. “Their Super Nintendo World area isn’t just slapping Mario’s face on a roller coaster – it’s a fully interactive experience where visitors can physically participate in the games they love.”

The park’s attractions include the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, which combines augmented reality with physical sets to recreate the racing experience, and the Minecraft Mountain coaster that brings the blocky world to life.

With 885,000 social media mentions and excellent visitor ratings of 4.6 on Google and 4.4 on TripAdvisor, Universal Studios Hollywood delivers an experience that appeals to both casual and hardcore gamers.

2. Universal Studios Japan – Score: 81.06

Coming in second place is Universal Studios Japan with a score of 81.06. The Osaka-based park features 20 game-themed attractions and 12 licensed gaming IPs, making it Asia’s top destination for gaming enthusiasts.

“Universal Studios Japan sets itself apart with their willingness to experiment with gaming properties that others might consider too niche,” notes Eliseeff. “They’ve incorporated franchises like Monster Hunter and Resident Evil alongside mainstream hits like Pokémon.”

The park dominates in social media presence with a staggering 2.5 million mentions, demonstrating its popularity among visitors eager to share their experiences. Its slightly lower score compared to its Hollywood counterpart comes from marginally lower review ratings (4.5 on Google and 4.1 on TripAdvisor) and fewer licensed IPs.

3. Magic Kingdom – Score: 79.53

Perhaps surprisingly to some gaming purists, Disney’s Magic Kingdom ranks third with a score of 79.53. The park has been counted as having 17 game-themed attractions and 10 licensed gaming IPs in this analysis, which includes characters and franchises that have appeared in popular video games.

“Magic Kingdom’s strength lies in how its iconic characters and stories have crossed over into the gaming world,” says Eliseeff. “While they don’t have dedicated gaming zones like Universal, their attractions feature characters from Kingdom Hearts, Disney Infinity, and numerous other games where Disney properties have been licensed.”

The attractions counted in this study include Tron Lightcycle Run, which directly references the Tron video games, and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, plus numerous rides featuring Disney characters that have prominent roles in the Kingdom Hearts series and other Disney-licensed games. This broader definition of “gaming IP” accounts for Magic Kingdom’s high placement in the rankings.

The park leads all others in social media popularity with an extraordinary 8.5 million mentions. With matching review scores to Universal Studios Hollywood (4.6 on Google and 4.4 on TripAdvisor), Magic Kingdom offers a more accessible experience that connects traditional Disney magic with gaming culture.

Serge Eliseeff, CEO of Online Free Games, commented:

“The most gamer-worthy theme parks create experiences where visitors get to actually live their favorite games, not just observe them. Universal Studios Hollywood excels by giving visitors agency, letting them race karts, collect coins, and defeat bosses just like they would with a controller in hand.

“Gamers are used to being active participants and main characters in their entertainment. Parks that understand this psychology build attractions with real-time feedback, interactive elements, and authentic game world details. The magic happens when visitors forget they’re in a theme park altogether. This active engagement – the feeling of stepping inside the screen – is exactly what keeps the gaming community buzzing about these destinations long after they’ve returned home.”

