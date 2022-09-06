From war and inflation to food and cargo, charts chronicle volatile year

By Andrew Stanley and Jeff Kearns

A strong chart that distills a compelling visualization of our world goes a long way toward helping illustrate what’s happening in the world’s economies and markets.

That’s why our Chart of the Week blog series features a new way to look beyond the numbers. Today’s edition compiles top 10 by readership so far in 2022.

From cargo prices and food costs to unrest, uncertainty, war, and inflation, these most-read blog posts reflect the eventful and often tumultuous year it’s already been.

Inflation to be Elevated for Longer on War, Demand, Job Markets  
April 27, 2022

price pressures inflation chart

Dollar Dominance and the Rise of Nontraditional Reserve Currencies
June 1, 2022

dollar dominance and currency rise chart

How Soaring Shipping Costs Raise Prices Around the World 
March 28, 2022

chart of inflation and soaring shipping costs

See more: TCL Kicks Off its latest sponsorship with Football Stars to inspire greatness

War-Fueled Surge in Food Prices to Hit Poorer Nations Hardest 
March 16, 2022

world's fastest roads chart

Where Are the World’s Fastest Roads? 
June 15, 2022

chart of world's road speeds

Social Unrest is Rising, Adding to Risks for Global Economy 
May 20, 2022

chart showing pandemic social unrest

Pandemic Scars May be Twice as Deep for Students in Developing Countries 
February 3, 2022

chart of full school closures worldwide

Global Economic Uncertainty, Surging Amid War, May Slow Growth 
March 15, 2022

nowcasting chart

Lower Oil Reliance Insulates World From 1970s-Style Crude Shock 
May 5, 2022

fossil fuels chart

Real-Time Economic Indicators Help Better Track Activity in Africa 
May 27, 2022

botswana gdp nowcasting chart

Tags: