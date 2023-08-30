Fxview powers traders and money managers with MAM/PAMM accounts

Global investment services provider, Fxview, offers investors and fund managers the freedom and flexibility of MAM/PAMM accounts.

Leading investment services provider and a part of Finvasia Group, Fxview offers Multi-Account Manager (MAM) and Percentage Allocation Management Module (PAMM) programs to enable informed investment and the management of multiple accounts. Both types of accounts offer intuitive, reliable and flexible ways that simplify the management of investment accounts, making it more efficient.

The MAM/PAMM services are suitable for all types of investors, from beginners to professional traders. Fxview’s accounts empower traders to effortlessly and professionally manage multiple sub-accounts through a single master account. They also eliminate the need to constantly monitor the markets to identify emerging trading opportunities.

How MAM/PAMM helps investors

With almost 15 years of experience in the financial markets, Fxview offers services in over 180 countries and is regulated by/registered with more than 30 regulatory bodies around the world, including CySEC and South Africa’s FSCA. This has given the investment services provider a deep understanding of the needs of market participants. Fulfilling its commitment to easing investment for everyone, Fxview offers MAM/PAMM services.

With Multi-Account Manager (MAM), a master trader can manage multiple trading accounts from one master account. A Percentage Allocation Management Module (PAMM) allows the funds of individual traders to be combined into a single fund and managed professionally by a fund manager. Both account types allow the traders to choose how they wish to allocate funds towards trading, keeping in mind the risk tolerance and investment goals. MAM and PAMM also offer advanced money management tools to ensure the appropriate distribution of profits, losses and commissions among the associated investors.

Features of MAM/PAMM offered by Fxview

Fxview has designed these programs to deliver the highest levels of convenience and world-class trading experiences for managers and investors.

Features for Managers

Trades can be distributed to sub-accounts, based on equity or balance.

Promotional tools, such as performance links, banners, referral links and landing pages, help enhance outreach.

Trading can be automated without any restrictions on trading style or order types.

Commissions and account performance can be monitored in real time.

Managers can set up their own commercial parametres, including subscription, management and performance fees.

Annual, quarterly and monthly trade and commission reports can be downloaded for distribution.

Features for Investors

Account performance can be tracked in real time.

Smooth deposits and withdrawals to and from MAM/PAMM accounts.

Detailed annual, quarterly and monthly trade and commission reports are available for download.

Fxview’s MAM/PAMM services give the flexibility to manage diverse risk profiles. This can help improve the overall performance of portfolios by minimising risk. Investors also gain peace of mind because managers do not have direct access to individual investor funds. The main responsibility of managers is to allocate these funds to different financial instruments to ensure portfolio diversification, risk mitigation and the best possible returns.

Managers who wish to grow their client base can leverage the features and benefits of MAM/PAMM to build trust and offer cutting-edge services. Since it does not require investors to take time out of their busy schedules to monitor the markets, trading becomes accessible to busy professionals and beginners with limited knowledge and experience of the markets.

Committed to offering best-in-class financial services

Fxview continues to fulfill its mission to provide unbeatable trading experiences for investors worldwide. Its constant innovation to bring advanced solutions to the financial markets has helped the investment services provider bag numerous awards over the years. The most recent ones were the Best ECN/STP Broker MEA award at UF AWARDS MEA Dubai in May 2023 and Best Multi-Asset Broker Africa award at the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency (FAME) Awards. Fxview was also recognised as the Best Global CFD Broker at Forex Expo Dubai and named the Most Trusted Broker at the ULTIMATE FINTECH CYPRUS in 2022.

Fxview has won the trust and loyalty of millions of clients globally with its client-first approach, high standards of regulatory compliance and core value of integrity. In addition to negative balance protection available for all the clients, the firm offers fast execution with the lowest spreads and institutional-grade pricing for all clients.

Investors can make the most of market opportunities with powerful trading tools, including social trading, API trading with FIX or REST API, the latest market insights, indicator and charting packages and a premium trader’s toolbox.

Contact the team to learn more about their MAM/PAMM services.

“Risk Disclaimer: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage”

