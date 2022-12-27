GameStop hit hard by gaming’s down year

Por staff

27/12/2022

GameStop recently posted its biggest quarterly revenue drop in two years. This comes as the entire gaming industry has been facing a downward trend throughout 2022.

For the three-month period that ended on October 29th, GameStop saw net sales fall by 8.5% to $1.19 billion. This represents an almost $200 million drop-off when compared to quarterly projections from industry analysts. Additionally, the company’s adjusted loss per share was two cents higher than originally predicted.

Overall, the third quarter was not kind to the video game space. Software sales fell 19% during this period. The hardware and accessories sector also saw a 6.4% decline in sales.

Over the last 12 months, GameStop’s stock has fluctuated greatly. However, it’s clear that the organization is trending down. The company’s stock went from $38.91 on December 13th, 2021 to $20.39 as of 11:30 AM EST on December 15th, 2022.