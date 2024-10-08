Gaming experts weigh in on the mental health benefits of video games

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 1 in 4 people worldwide will feel some impact from mental health issues throughout their lives. “That’s about two billion people,” say experts at Mobile Premier League (MPL), a popular US gaming platform. “As these mental health concerns escalate worldwide, video games are rising in popularity as a means to combat stress and loneliness.”

A recent study surveyed gamers worldwide who play video games at least once a week, asking respondents whether or not gaming made them feel less anxious, less stressed, and/or less isolated or lonely. Here, the experts from MPL discuss the results and give their insight into why gaming is great for beating stress, anxiety, and loneliness.

Table 1: Percentage of total survey respondents who felt less isolated/lonely, less anxious, or less stressed after playing video games, and each country’s average score out of 100

Respondents from twelve different countries were asked whether or not they felt less lonely/isolated, anxious, and/or stressed after playing video games. There were 12,847 respondents, all of whom were aged 16 or over and played video games at least once a week.

Country Helps Me Feel Less Isolated Or Lonely (%) Helps Me Feel Less Anxious (%) Helps Me Feel Less Stressed (%) Average (Out Of 100) Brazil 73 78 87 79.33 UK 55 68 78 67.00 USA 53 68 78 66.33 Australia 57 67 73 65.67 Poland 69 64 64 65.67 Spain 56 66 75 65.67 Canada 52 63 76 63.67 Italy 45 58 69 57.33 Japan 48 52 69 56.33 France 46 54 63 54.33 South Korea 57 49 53 53.00 Germany 47 32 62 47.00

Why Is Video Gaming Great For Mental Health?

Video gaming has increasingly been recognized for its potential benefits to mental health across various aspects, as supported by the results of the survey.

Combating Stress

As can be seen from the results of the study, where most gamers across countries used games to combat stress, gaming is often a great source of stress relief. Games immerse players and can absorb their attention, diverting focus away from sources of stress.

“This diversion allows for relaxation and a break from real-life pressures, promoting a sense of calm,” MPL says.

Out of the three issues asked about on the survey, Brazilian gamers mostly used games to combat stress.

“Brazil is a growing market for gaming, with about 89 million gamers there at the moment,” says MPL. “Out of a population of roughly 215 million, nearly 40% of Brazilians are gamers. With such a growing market, it’s unsurprising Brazilians are experiencing the mental health benefits of gaming in growing numbers.”

Reducing Anxiety

Gaming often involves problem-solving, strategy development, and quick decision-making, which can help individuals build cognitive resilience. By focusing on in-game challenges, players can develop skills that translate to managing anxiety in real life.

The data shows that reducing anxiety was the second most popular answer for most countries, supporting this conclusion. “Additionally, multiplayer gaming lets players build social connections, which can help combat anxiety,” says MPL.

The UK and the USA both scored highly in using video games to reduce anxiety.

“Video games are hugely popular in both countries,” says MPL. “There were 51 million gamers in the UK in 2023, which is a huge almost 75% of the population. The USA accounts for more than a quarter of the gaming market worldwide, valued at over $100 billion in 2023. With problems like stress and social isolation growing in these countries, there could be a link with the ever-increasing popularity of video games.”

Beating Loneliness And Isolation

For those experiencing loneliness or social isolation, video games can serve as a social outlet. Online multiplayer games let players interact with others, forming friendships and communities based on shared interests.

“This social interaction can provide a sense of belonging to a group and a community, making people feel less alone,” says MPL.

Loneliness was the lowest-scoring category in every country except for Poland, South Korea and Germany.

“This could be because multiplayer games in general are less popular than single-player games,” says MPL. “It could also be down to what’s popular in that country. In South Korea, for example, multiplayer games like League of Legends are extremely popular. Problems of loneliness and social anxiety have been hot topics of discussion in South Korea, with many talking about how they turn to online connections to other gamers and streamers to make themselves feel less isolated.”

The Other Ways Gaming Can Help Elevate Mental Health

Aside from what was covered in the data, MPL suggests several other reasons gaming is great for helping bolster mental health.

Mood Elevation: Video games are designed to be engaging and enjoyable, triggering the release of dopamine in the brain, which is associated with feelings of pleasure and reward. This can uplift a person’s mood and provide a sense of achievement, particularly when overcoming challenges or achieving goals within the game.

Video games are designed to be engaging and enjoyable, triggering the release of dopamine in the brain, which is associated with feelings of pleasure and reward. This can uplift a person’s mood and provide a sense of achievement, particularly when overcoming challenges or achieving goals within the game. Cognitive Stimulation: Many video games require complex problem-solving, strategic thinking, and hand-eye coordination. Regularly engaging in these activities can help maintain cognitive function and improve mental agility, especially in older adults. “Some studies even suggest gaming could help improve cognitive ability, though this is a very understudied area,” says MPL.

Many video games require complex problem-solving, strategic thinking, and hand-eye coordination. Regularly engaging in these activities can help maintain cognitive function and improve mental agility, especially in older adults. “Some studies even suggest gaming could help improve cognitive ability, though this is a very understudied area,” says MPL. Creativity And Relaxation: Some games, such as creative sandbox games or virtual worlds, allow players to express creativity and explore without constraints. This can serve as a form of relaxation and a means to unwind from daily routines. “These games allow people to express their creativity in ways that can be hard or feel too daunting outside of games,” says MPL.

A spokesperson for MPL commented:

“Video games provide a safe way for people to connect socially, without the pressure of face-to-face interactions. If you don’t click with someone, it’s easy to move on—unlike in real life, where avoiding someone might be awkward.

“Games also offer a break from real-world stress, letting players escape into different environments. This helps lower stress levels by giving your mind a chance to relax. Completing tasks or solving puzzles in games can bring a sense of achievement that’s harder to find in everyday life. Plus, multiplayer games promote positive social connections, which can reduce feelings of loneliness and even lead to real-life friendships.”

