Ganymed robotics raises additional €15M in Series B extension; total amount to €36M

Por staff

07/01/2023

Ganymed Robotics, a Paris, France-based developer of computer vision software and robotics technologies for orthopedic surgeons, raised additional €15M in Series B extension.

The extension, which brought the total round amount to €36M, was led by The Fund of the European Innovation Council, through its Accelerator Program, and Cap Horn, who invested €14M. Bpifrance, the French national investment bank, extended a €1M loan to finance market access work. The initial Series B close of €21M, led by Cathay Health and joined by Crédit Mutuel Innovation, Kurma Partners and BNP Paribas Développement, was announced in July 2022.

The company intends to use the funds to finalize development of its surgical robotic assistant for knee arthroplasty and prepare for commercial launch.

See more: Microsoft recognizes its first union as ZeniMax software testers organize

Led by CEO Sophie Cahen, Ganymed Robotics is a medical device company developing robotic assistance technologies for orthopedic surgery. The first application is a robotic surgical assistant for knee arthroplasties, a common intervention associated with high dissatisfaction rates of above 20%. The company intends to progressively deploy its technology to address several other orthopedics indications.

Ganymed Robotics currently employs 30 people.

Source: FinSMEs