German eCommerce start-up Scene closes a weak first quarter

21/07/2023

Take a look at the performance of German startups in the medicine, eCommerce and software sector that gained prominence during the pandemic. Statista Consumer Insights show negative effects of the war in Ukraine on the German startups.

The start of the corona pandemic was a difficult phase for business founders. Yet start-ups have enough innovative power which they know to use as an opportunity in times of crisis. In the course of the pandemic, Germany saw vibrant founding activities in the medicine sector and also in eCommerce. Together with software, they made the top 3 founding sectors in 2021, according to data published by startupdetector and Statista. The Covid eCommerce boom – which resulted in many start-up foundations especially in the quick commerce field – has come to an end:

Stagnating growth from 2022 onward

2022 saw stagnating eCommerce revenues globally and growth in 2023 is back to pre-pandemic levels. Dr. Felix Engelmann, co-founder of startupdetector knows that inflation, high energy prices and the war in Ukraine hit hard on the general German economy in 2022 and consequently also on the start-up sector: “The year 2022 was the most challenging year for start-ups since we started collecting data at startupdetector”. The current edition of the Statista report “Startups in Zahlen – Q1 2023”, which is based on startupdetector data, shows that the beginning of 2023 has seen a certain recovery in the German start-up landscape compared to the end of 2022, but the situation is still difficult on a year-on-year basis:

Software industry experienced an increase in Start-ups

Compared to the previous quarter Q4 2022, the total number of start-ups in Germany rose slightly by around seven percentage points, but in a year-on-year comparison, the mood in the German start-up scene is clearly gloomy: The total number of newly founded start-ups fell by around 25% between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023 to a total of 605 foundations (802 in Q1 2022). The top 3 sectors for German founders are still software, medicine and eCommerce, but software was the only one which saw an increase in the number of start-up foundations between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023. Medicine and eCommerce recorded a decline. 46 new businesses were founded in the eCommerce sector in the first quarter of 2023 – 14 less than in Q1 2022 and only 6 more than in the fourth-placed mobility sector. Q1 2023 also saw a certain reluctance of investors to finance start-ups:

eCommerce witnessed a drop in financing rounds

The number of financing rounds declined in all top 8 sectors between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023. Star-ups in the food sector recorded the strongest decline in funding rounds. Only 25 financing rounds were completed in the sector in Q1 2023, which is almost 60% less than in the previous year. With a decline of 43%, eCommerce is also among the sectors which saw the most significant drop in financing rounds. While in Q1 2022, 69 start-ups from the eCommerce field completed financing rounds, it was only 39 in Q1 2023.

Shifting focus towards environmental technology

The only sector analyzed by startupdetector which saw a plus in initial financing is environmental technology. Although the sector is still relatively small with 21 new foundations, 19 financing rounds were completed by environmental technology start-ups in Q1 2023. Dr. Felix Engelmann expects the green tech trend to continue: “Founders and investors alike recognize that innovations in areas like renewable energy, circular economy or alternative drives are necessary to tackle current and long-term challenges.” Still, when taking a look at the founding activities in Germany over the past few years, it becomes obvious that they are strongly centered around current trends. During the pandemic, it was medicine and eCommerce, now it is the environment. This raises the question of how many of the newly founded start-ups have a really sustainable future in the market. Will they survive the next trend?

Summary

German start-ups in medicine, eCommerce, and software sectors gained prominence during the pandemic. However, in 2022, eCommerce revenues globally stagnated, impacting the start-up sector. The number of newly founded start-ups in Germany fell by 25% between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023. While software experienced an increase in start-up foundations, medicine and eCommerce saw a decline. Financing rounds also decreased in all sectors, with eCommerce experiencing a significant drop of 43%. Environmental technology was the only sector that saw a rise in initial financing. However, the focus on current trends raises concerns about the sustainability of newly founded start-ups. In 2024, environmental technology is likely to continue growing, while medicine and eCommerce sectors may face ongoing challenges.

