German health tv Launches Its First FAST Channel With Amagi

03/06/2023

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that health tv, a German private television station owned by the hospital group Asklepios, is making its foray into Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) using Amagi’s cloud solutions. health tv will now enjoy improved audience reach with its wide range of diverse content offerings, educating viewers on important topics of health, medicine, and wellbeing. Moreover, health tv’s entry into the connected TV (CTV) and smart TV ecosystem marks another pioneering step for Germany in entering this new media landscape.

“In Germany, we are still at the beginning, but the USA has always been a trendsetter in the media world,” says Marina Gunesch, Managing Director of health tv. “With our new look, we are making it easier for our users to find the right information for their individual needs — quickly, clearly, and easily. Thanks to Amagi, everyone should be able to find their way around our digital channel.”

The Amagi CLOUDPORT channel playout platform and the Amagi PLANNER content scheduling platform are enabling health tv to easily create, manage, and distribute its linear TV channel. Moreover, the Amagi CONNECT end-to-end marketplace has helped the channel network with more than 20 of today’s leading FAST platforms. Overall, Amagi’s tools have provided the platform with easy-to-use resources and know-how for creating a linear TV channel with advertisements.

health tv is one of the largest digital video platforms in the German healthcare industry. As a healthcare medium, the platform adheres to guidelines developed by the Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the National Academy of Medicine (NAM). All contributed content to the platform is reviewed by licensed medical practitioners before being published. Currently streaming on FAST channels and VoD media libraries such as waipu.tv, Rakuten TV, and Zattoo, health tv plans to launch its channel on more platforms in the coming months.

“Amagi believes in making content more discoverable, especially if the information can help viewers live richer and healthier lives,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. “We’re happy to help health tv fulfil its mission by transitioning to digital, where its content is sure to have a more significant impact on viewers’ education.”

