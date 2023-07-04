Get a glimpse of the future of tech at this year’s IFA Innovation Media Briefing

04/07/2023

Get ready for the countdown to IFA Berlin 2023 and join this year’s IFA Innovation Media Briefing (IMB), either in person at the Berlin Congress Centre or virtually during our live stream and on demand. On 5 and 6 July, leading brands and industry leaders will give media a sneak peek of the key trends that are shaping the world of consumer electronics and household appliances – at this year’s IFA Berlin and in the years to come.

Oliver Merlin, Managing Director of IFA Management GmbH, said: “Innovation is the lifeblood of our industry; in fact, it is the lifeblood of human society. It is also at the heart of IFA Berlin 2023, where the companies and products on show have the power to transform every aspect of people’s daily lives – how we work, how we entertain ourselves, how we connect and how we live and love. We very much look forward to welcoming journalists, key brands and our partners to the Innovation Media Briefing, where we will be able to give a first glimpse of the innovation on show at IFA Berlin 2023.”



The following companies are participating in the IFA Innovations Media Briefing 2023: Beko Grundig Deutschland, Beurer, BSH, Braungart EPEA, Caesar Ventures, German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence, GfK, Jura, Kärcher, Kompetek Interaktiv GmbH, LabTwin GmbH, Liebherr, Metz Consumer Electronic, Miele, Reeps100, Re-Fresh Global, Rooom AG, Samsung, TMRW Foundation and UFOMAMOOT GmbH.

The two-day event is also packed with briefings on consumer trends like the shift from a throwaway society to a circular economy. Artificial Intelligence will also be a big topic at this year’s IFA Berlin; setting the scene, the IMB will feature special keynotes and panels that showcase both the challenges and opportunities of a technology that has achieved mass adoption faster than any other.

Join Harry Yeff, to many better known as Reeps100, who will demonstrate an extraordinary collaboration between a human and an AI. Yeff was the executive curator of the AI Visionary Initiative of the International Telecommunication Union. At IMB he will try to answer a key question: will AI be our mentor, collaborator or opponent?

Yeff will also be joined on a panel by Professor Paul Lukowicz of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence and Magdalena Paluch, co-founder and CEO at LabTwin, to discuss the value, impact and future of responsible AI adoption. Dany Lyons – author of “Healthy Happy Rich”, a book about his dialogue with an Artificial Intelligence – will explain how he used ChatGPT as his co-author.

Just as AI is changing the relationship between humans and technology, new immersive technologies are transforming the relationship between humans and the world around. them. You will hear from Hans Elstner, the CEO of enterprise metaverse solutions provider rooom, and Vitek Goyel, the CEO of Kompetek Interaktiv. Cevat Yerli, the founder of The TMRW Foundation, will discuss the connections between the power of reality and people, planet and sustainable profits.

In a keynote, fintech leader Dr Carolin Gabor will unveil her latest venture, focusing on investing in sustainable growth companies. Sustainability is also the topic of a fireside chat about the cradle-to-cradle design concept, which wants to make sure that by design any product waste can be turned into valuable raw materials.

Experts from industry association gfu and IFA’s data partner GfK will provide the data that journalists need to track the latest consumer and industry trends.

IFA Berlin is under new management, thanks to a joint venture of gfu and Clarion Events.

