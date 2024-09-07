Gilat Telecom expands cellular network connectivity in Africa with NOVELSAT technology

NOVELSAT, a global leader in content connectivity, announced today that Gilat Telecom, a global satellite services company operating mainly in Africa, will undertake a major expansion of a Tier-1 cellular network’s capacity and reach in Africa with NOVELSAT’s satellite modems. This initiative aims to significantly enhance high-speed connectivity for both existing and additional locations in Africa.



Leveraging NOVELSAT’s high-capacity SCPC modems, Gilat Telecom will extend the satellite network to new locations, as well as substantially increase the network’s overall capacity, to ensure more robust and faster broadband services. NOVELSAT satellite modem technology will provide industry-leading performance, combining NOVELSAT NS4 bandwidth-efficient waveform and NOVELSAT DUET bandwidth reuse technology to deliver unparalleled transmission speeds and highest spectral efficiency, as well as exceptional resilience.



“We are happy to support Gilat Telecom in this expansion of the network in Africa,” said Gary Drutin, CEO of NOVELSAT. “By increasing both the reach and capacity of the cellular network, we are ensuring that more communities benefit from reliable and high-quality services. This expansion is a testament to the market demand for our unique capability to provide world-class satellite connectivity.”



“We are happy to cooperate with NOVELSAT and offer our Tier-1 customers reliable solutions that meet their high needs”, said Asaf Rosenheck, COO of Gilat Telecom. “This collaboration allows us to better serve our customers in Africa, bringing them the robust, high-speed broadband services they require to support their growing needs.”

