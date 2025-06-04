Glance and Samsung Galaxy store partner to redefine mobile commerce: Launching a new AI shopping experience for Samsung users in the US

Glance, the consumer technology company backed by Google, launches an integrated lock screen version of Glance AI, an AI commerce platform designed specifically for Samsung users in the US. The strategic partnership will allow Samsung users exclusive access to Glance’s AI shopping and styling experiences and content discovery.

Glance AI is a new AI Commerce platform that delivers inspirational, Generative AI-led commerce and content discovery. Launched earlier this month, Glance AI is disrupting how consumers shop today, allowing them to instantly visualize themselves in AI-curated stylized looks and purchase their favorites with a tap. Built onGoogle Gemini’s intelligence and Imagen’s state-of-the-art image generation capabilities, Glance AI is unveiling its new custom lock screen experience designed for Samsung users through this new partnership.

“Glance AI is driven by a core human truth: we want to become the best version of ourselves. What stands between that aspiration and reality is the awareness of what is possible or access to platforms that enable this,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, Glance & InMobi. “Glance AI helps consumers discover and visualize what’s possible, starting with an outfit that makes them look and feel great, and own it with just a tap on the platform. Samsung’s commitment to enable Glance AI across its devices in the US ensures consumers enjoy an experience where inspirational commerce and content converge.”



Available as an app and a lockscreen experience, Glance AI is a fully opt-in experience. It trains itself on a single selfie or an image from the image gallery to generate hyper-real images of consumers in outfits best suited for them. Consumers can then make real-time purchase decisions in just a tap; recommendations and order fulfilment are driven by Glance AI’s extensive partnership with more than 400 leading brands in the US and beyond. The app further allows users to place the feature directly on their lock screen for easy access and the ability to save each look as either their lockscreen wallpaper or download to share across their network.

Glance AI also leverages trending content, local events, and social media moments to make recommendations fresh, relevant, and engaging. High-speed inferencing helps deliver options such as flash sales and trend-driven commerce, making every shopping experience unique and effortless. By utilizing Samsung’s extensive reach alongside the power of AI, Glance aims to redefine user interaction with smartphones, making every moment spent on the device richer and more efficient.

“At Samsung Galaxy Store, we’re proud to be more than just an app marketplace – we’re a destination for innovation, discovery, and meaningful experiences tailored for Galaxy users,” said Jason Shim, Sr. Director and Head of Samsung Galaxy Store USA. “Glance AI is a perfect example of the kind of high-quality and unique content we strive to deliver. By using AI to personalize content and shopping directly on the lock screen, it brings a smarter, more dynamic experience that reflects the forward-thinking spirit of the Galaxy Store.”

This collaboration paves the way for a mobile ecosystem that enables users to discover new styles and trends, transforming the smartphone into a dynamic center of styling and commerce.

