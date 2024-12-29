Global 5G connections hit two billion milestone in Q3 2024

The global wireless telecommunications industry achieved a groundbreaking milestone in the third quarter of 2024, as global 5G connections surpassed two billion, reflecting an impressive 48 percent year-over-year growth. According to data from 5G Americas and Omdia, over 170 million new 5G connections were added globally during Q3, underscoring the rapid adoption of next-generation wireless technologies. Projections indicate that 5G connections will climb to 8.4 billion by 2029, accounting for 59 percent of all global wireless technologies.

Viet Nguyen, President of 5G Americas, noted, “Surpassing two billion 5G connections globally is more than just a milestone—it’s a testament to the transformative power of 5G in revolutionizing industries and economies worldwide. As 5G evolves into 5G-Advanced, its role in driving innovation and connectivity will only grow stronger.”

North America: Leading the Global 5G Charge

North America continues to set the standard in 5G adoption, reaching 264 million connections by the end of Q3 2024. During the quarter, the region added 22 million new 5G connections, marking a nine percent growth rate. Notably, 5G now accounts for 37 percent of all wireless connections in North America, more than double the global average of 17 percent. The region is on track to see 5G connections surpass 4G LTE connections in 2025.

Kristin Paulin, Principal Analyst at Omdia, remarked, “North America’s advanced network infrastructure and widespread access to 5G-enabled devices are fueling rapid adoption. With standalone 5G networks and mid-band spectrum deployments expanding, the region is poised to see further growth in enterprise and consumer use cases.”

Latin America: A Region of Growing Opportunity

In Latin America, 5G connections surged to 67 million in Q3 2024, with 11 million new connections added—a strong 19 percent growth rate. While 5G adoption accelerates, 4G LTE remains the dominant technology in the region, comprising 74 percent of total wireless connections with 592 million users.

Jose Otero, Vice President of Latin America and the Caribbean for 5G Americas, stated, “Brazil, Chile, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay continue to be the markets with the largest 5G mobile services penetration in Latin America and the Caribbean. The main barrier to the newest generation’s adoption is the lack of low-cost handsets, as people replacing phones do not necessarily acquire a 5G device. Meanwhile, as operators continue to expand their 4G networks with a twofold objective, reach coverage similar to 2G/3G networks so they can be switched off and expand the number of services offered to their customers. That said, announcements of new spectrum auctions in Costa Rica and Peru demonstrate governments’ increasing interest in helping expand and uptake 5G in the region.”

Global Outlook: Scaling Infrastructure for a 5G Future

The number of commercial 5G networks globally now are 341, surpassing the pace of 4G LTE deployments at the equivalent stage of development. Continued investment in 5G infrastructure is expected to support an expanding range of applications, from IoT-enabled solutions to low-latency services across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation.

The number of 5G and 4G LTE network deployments as of December 17, 2024, are summarized below:

5G:

Global: 341

North America: 17

Latin America and Caribbean: 49

4G LTE:

Global: 706

North America: 18

Latin America and Caribbean: 133

