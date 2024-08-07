Global fintech leader Ibanera partners with RAK DAO for strategic expansion in the Middle East

07/08/2024

RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO), the world’s first and only Free Zone with Common Law features dedicated to supporting and nurturing digital assets companies, proudly announces its partnership with leading digital banking platform Ibanera. As the latest RAK DAO licensed ecosystem partner, Ibanera will leverage an extensive network of Web3 companies, funding opportunities, blockchain resources, and more to expand its footprint in the Middle East.

Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO of RAK DAO, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership. “RAK DAO’s vision is to be the free zone of the future for the companies of the future. Ibanera’s entrance into the region aligns perfectly with our goal of fostering future-driven innovation and next-generation banking technologies. This collaboration not only positions Ibanera as a key player in this dynamic region but also strengthens RAK DAO’s ecosystem by introducing cutting-edge financial services and solutions.”

Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership. “We are thrilled to join RAK DAO’s network of future innovation. The business-friendly infrastructure and progressive policies in Ras Al Khaimah make it an ideal location for global business growth.”

Through RAK DAO’s vibrant ecosystem of Web3 partners, Ibanera aims to expand its PORTL API and other key solutions, fostering creativity and innovation. RAK DAO’s straightforward legislation and seamless onboarding process will further support Ibanera’s mission to provide cutting-edge services to companies, from startups to enterprise operators.

Ibanera’s all-in-one innovative financial service platforms will offer RAK DAO’s ecosystem of Web3 businesses a convenient, seamless, and user-friendly experience, ranging from NFT Tokenization-as-a-Service to digital asset purchases and next-generation banking solutions.

