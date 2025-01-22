Global IT Services rebound: Top 25 brands hit $163 billion in 2025

22/01/2025

In 2025, the value of the top 25 IT services brands has reached USD163 billion, according to a new report from Brand Finance , the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy. 15 out of the top 25 brands have increased their brand values. This growth is driven by more favourable market conditions, with IT companies benefiting from interest rate cuts, a rebound in corporate spending, and sustained demand for emerging technologies, notably AI.

Accenture (brand value up 2% to USD41.5 billion) retains its position as the most valuable IT services brand. The brand’s strong global presence, diverse service offerings, and strategic investments in AI have reinforced its dominance at the top of the ranking.

Accenturehas also overtaken IBM Consulting to become the strongest IT Services brand in 2025, with a brand strength index score of 89.6/100 and an equivalent AAA+ rating. Its rise in brand strength is largely driven by its exceptional familiarity and market presence, particularly in the US, where it commands the highest familiarity levels among the top 25 brands. Accenture’s robust competitive position is further reflected in its top score for consideration in both Europe and the US.

The drivers of consideration encompass a range of factors that influence decision-making when evaluating companies or service providers, emphasising technical expertise, operational efficiency, and strategic alignment with client needs.

Lorenzo Coruzzi, Valuation Director at Brand Finance, commented,

“Brand Finance data reveals that “deep expertise in AI” is the top driver of consideration in the IT Services sector, accounting for 18% of decision making. This finding emphasises the need for companies to excel in AI innovation to stay competitive and meet the evolving demands of customers in an increasingly digital world. Accenture performs well in this metric, evidenced by securing USD3 billion in new generative AI bookings in 2024. This achievement highlights Accenture’s leadership in harnessing AI to drive innovation and business growth.”

TCS (brand value up 11% to USD21.3 billion) retains its position as the world’s second most valuable IT services brand for the fourth consecutive year. Notably, TCS is the second IT services brand to surpass the major milestone of USD20 billion in brand value, on the back of its investments in its brand and its growing prowess in AI and new technologies.

A key pillar of TCS’s brand-building strategy is its association with marathons and other high-profile sports events worldwide. From sponsoring iconic races like the TCS New York City Marathon and the TCS Sydney Marathon (its latest acquisition in 2024), to partnering with Jaguar TCS Racing in Formula E, TCS has cemented its global presence by using sports as a dynamic platform to connectwith diverse audiences while highlighting its transformative digital solutions.

HCLTech (brand value up 17% to USD8.9 billion)has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing IT Services brand in 2025. This growth is fuelled by its strong financial performance driven by a series of mega deal wins across diverse industries and geographies in 2024 , the continued positive momentum of its successful brand transformation and its early leadership in AI/GenAI business . HCLTech’s AI offerings have created a lot of stickiness in the market, the company having entered the space almost a decade ago and having strong AI partnerships with all the leading Technology OEMs and Hyperscalers.

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO at Brand Finance, commented,

“HCLTech has once again exhibited exceptional growth in its brand value through effective market differentiation, becoming the fastest growing IT Services brand in the world and retaining its AAA- rating. In an era where buyers and prospective employees encounter numerous choices across various categories, HCLTech has set itself apart with its distinctive brand positioning, clearly articulating the company’s ambition, energy, and momentum. This remarkable performance underscores how effectively HCLTech is engaging with clients and capitalising on new market opportunities, surpassing other leading brands in the industry.”

Infosys (brand value up 15% to USD16.3 billion) is recognised as the world’s third most valuable IT Services brand for the fourth consecutive year. The brand has also achieved the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in brand value (18%) over the last five years among IT Services brands. Bolstered by the robust leadership of CEO Salil Parekh, Infosys has redoubled its relevance in the AI-first world and consistently delivered strong performances and innovation in the rapidly evolving digital services landscape.

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO at Brand Finance, commented,

“Infosys has demonstrated remarkable growth over the past five years, achieving the fastest CAGR among IT services brands. The company has strategically prioritised innovation and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on generative AI. Infosys has also consistently leveraged high-profile sponsorships and strategic partnerships, intensifying its brand visibility and market presence in recent years. This commitment to technological innovation and strategic brand positioning has not only enhanced Infosys’ brand value growth but has also strengthened its brand on the global stage, reflected in an enhanced brand strength score and an impressive AAA rating.

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important driver of consideration and reputation in the IT Services sector. Brand Finance data considers three sustainability-related factors that influence consideration; these encompass environmental, social, and governance aspects of sustainability. In total, sustainability is responsible for driving 17.5% of consideration of IT Services brands, up from 14.1% in 2024. Of these, the most significant driver is a company’s commitment to supporting communities and wider society, followed by its dedication to being professionally, ethically, and responsibly managed.

Among the top 25 IT Services brands, Accenture has the highest Sustainability Perceptions Score, at 4.31 out of 5. Accenture scores well across environmental, social, and governance categories and has clearly communicated its commitment to ethical management and diversity.

