Global mobile Suppliers Association announces 33 new members and associates

Por staff

28/09/2021

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) announced that 33 new companies and organisations have this year joined the industry association representing the global mobile ecosystem. During 2021, the GSA has added over 33 new companies to its ranks of new members and associates including mobile network operators, regulators, industry organisations, analysts groups and vendors from across the mobile ecosystem.

“GSA membership continues to go from strength-to-strength, and I’m delighted to welcome a further 33 associates and members,” said Joe Barret, President of Global mobile Suppliers Association. “The GSA continues to facilitate collaboration and share regular market insights from across a range of highly topical areas such as 5G devices and spectrum, fixed wireless access and private mobile networks. We continue to see strong interesting from regulators, operators and vendors in joining and look forward to announcing even more new GSA Members and Associates later in the year.”

See more: GSA: More than 175 5G commercial networks launched in 72 countries/territories

GSA working groups include the GSA Spectrum Group, the largest single spectrum advocacy team in the mobile industry representing the vendor ecosystem in 4G and 5G spectrum discussions with governments, regulators and other policy makers. Other working groups include the GSA 4G-5G Fixed Wireless Access Forum, alongside work focused on Private Mobile Networks and other areas of marketing interest. The GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum now includes over 43 companies and will hold its second public Plenary on Wednesday 27th October (registration is open here: https://gsacom.com/webinar/gsa-4g-5g-fwa-forum-plenary-2/).

GSA resources available to GSA Members and Associates includes detailed industry reports and access to the GAMBoD databases from which GSA reports are compiled, as well as promoting their own white papers and business via the GSA web site. GSA Executive Members and full Members also benefit from participation in GSA Working Groups as well as driving GSA messaging and programs.

The full list of GSA Executive Members, Members, and Associates includes:

GSA Executive Members:

Apple, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, ZTE

GSA Members:

Casa Systems, InterDigital*, KeySight Technologies, Queens University Belfast

See more: GSA: Announced 5G devices exceed 900 for first time

GSA New Venture Partner Member:

Trilogy 5G

GSA Associates:

ApproveIT, AnalysysMason, IFT Mexico, Comreg, Doro AB, European Communications Office, Australian Coms & Media, Gov of Canada, Plum, The Buffalo Group, LLC Spectrum Management, Aero Mobile, Loon LLC, Korea info Services, Approve IT, IMDA Singapore, Viavi Solutions, ARCEP-France, Dekra Associate, MRT Technology, Quectel, CTIA-USA, Syniverse, Elements Materials Technology, CAICT – China, Compal Electronics, Rohde & Schwatz, RSK Group, Telecom Technology Centre, Wispro Technology Consulting, EBSCO (Orange.com), Ofcom, CAIC – LGS innovations, James Brehm Associates, Verizon, SGS-CSTC, Microsoft Inc, Sequans Communications, iBwave Solutions, BEC Technologies, Bittium Wireless, Green Packet Int Sdb Bhd, Mobix Labs Inc, RADCOM, TRA-OMAN, Dito, SIMCom Wireless, Sony, Bureau Veritas, Stoneoim, Datangmobile, FiboCom, Cradlepoint, Deutsche Telekom, EXFO Oy, Amer Ei-Saogh, New Skies Marketing (SES) , Detecon, Mobelium Inc, PrologMobile, Boston Consulting Group, NTT Ltd, NTI Ltd, Telenor ASA, Tata Communications, Shanghai Cygnus Semiconductor, Vodacom SA, Mavenir, Wistron NeWeb Corp, Digital Catapult, Invigo Offshore SAL, PTA-Pakistan.