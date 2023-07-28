Global operator giants launch AI alliance

28/07/2023

Deutsche Telekom, e&, SK Telecom (SKT) and Singtel penned an agreement to form a global telecoms AI alliance designed to use the technology to unlock new business opportunities and accelerate industry growth.

The quartet signed a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreeing to co-develop a platform for new AI tools to improve existing telecoms services and for the deployment of digital assistants.

AI technologies will further be used to optimise digital products such as super apps, and the operator groups plan to combine expertise to support each other in deploying AI in their respective markets.

Under the partnership, a working group will be tasked with assisting the development of the AI platform, as well as discussing co-investment opportunities.

Leadership appointments for the entity are set to be discussed under this working group.

Claudia Nemat, board member of Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom expressed a desire to develop industry-specific applications through the AI alliance, noting the partnership “stands for bridging the gap between Europe and Asia”.

CEO of SKT Ryu Young-sang added the alliance is meaningful as it “marks the beginning of a new journey to innovate our business models while growing together with our global partners”.

The CEO has previously outlined SKT’s goal to become an AI company, having reshuffled its organisation in a bid to achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, UAE operator e& was among the pioneers in the telecoms sector when it comes to generative AI deployment.

