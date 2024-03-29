Global packaging automation solution market expected to reach US$ 155 billion by 2033

The global packaging automation solutions market is poised to achieve a significant milestone, with projections indicating it will reach a value of US$ 155 billion by 2033. This growth is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Packaging, typically conducted towards the end of the production line, involves the organization and protection of products for storage and transit. Utilizing various technologies, this process aims to enhance efficiency and speed. Packaging automation refers to the method of packaging products without human intervention, ranging from simple machinery to comprehensive packaging lines. These automated systems can handle tasks such as packing, stacking, and unitizing products, thereby streamlining operations.

The increasing adoption of advanced packaging technologies across diverse industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the global packaging automation solutions market. This trend is fueled by the desire to reduce labor costs and enhance productivity. Furthermore, factors such as rising industrialization rates and increased manufacturing activities, driven by population growth, are contributing to the expansion of this market.

Rising concerns for worker safety within manufacturing, coupled with notable technological advancements like packaging robots, autonomous systems, and digital manufacturing, are anticipated to drive the global market forward. Additionally, intensified competition among industry participants, heightened demand for seamless supply chain integration, the expanding globalization of production, the imperative for cost-effective manufacturing practices, and escalating labor costs are all poised to further fuel the growth of the global packaging automation solutions market.

Here are the key insights from the market study:

According to an analyst from Fact.MR, the main drivers of the global packaging automation solutions market include increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing, rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities due to population growth, and the imperative to reduce labor requirements.

Regional Analysis:

During the study period, Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the global packaging automation solution market. This dominance is driven by the region’s expanding industrialization and rising living standards, which have led consumers to prefer higher-quality goods and services. Additionally, the growing e-commerce industry in the region has heightened the demand for automated solutions to facilitate efficient inventory management.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the packaging automation solution market are employing various marketing tactics such as investments, alliances, acquisitions, R&D activities, and technological advancements to expand and sustain their global presence. Additionally, several startups are introducing technologically advanced products to capture market share.

One such example is NEXA System Engineering, a Polish startup specializing in robotic packing stations and labeling and marking systems. Their packaging machines utilize SCARA, Delta, and 6-axis robots, offering production flexibility.

ULMA Packaging showcased the TSA 400, a compact tray sealer, at IFFA 2022. This versatile machine is suitable for MAP, SKIN, LEAFMAPTM, and LEAFSKINTM applications, boasting a small footprint and high-speed output, making it ideal for space-constrained layouts.

MULTIVAC introduced the W 500 as a universal flow packing solution in April 2022. This highly versatile product can pack a wide range of food items and can function as a stand-alone solution or as part of an automated line, catering to diverse needs in the market.

In March 2022, ULMA Packaging announced the integration of BETTER-SEAL technology into their machines. This innovative technique enhances sealing in mono-material solutions, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability.

