Global searches for ‘Fake News’ spike as Elon Musk faces lawsuit

18/01/2025

Elon Musk faces yet another lawsuit, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused him of defrauding Twitter shareholders. This latest legal battle comes as global interest surrounding the ethical use of social media and how it’s governed reaches new heights.



A new study by experts at Jeffbet.com analyzed global search volumes for various terms related to social media ethics in the wake of this news, with the term “What are social media ethics” increasing by a staggering 80% during January.

The SEC’s lawsuit claims Musk delayed disclosing his growing stake in Twitter during his 2022 acquisition bid, causing shareholders to lose more than $150 million. The allegations have reignited debates about ethical practices and honesty on social media, fueling public interest and scrutiny, with global searches for “Fake news” skyrocketing by 86% in the last month.



The news surrounding Elon and X comes shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the platform would be ditching its current fact-checking model, moving to a community-notes system much like Elon’s X. The change has caused many users to rethink whether they still want to use the platforms, with searches for “Delete Facebook account” and “Delete X account” seeing huge increases of 38% and 55% respectively.



A spokesperson for Jeffbet commented on the study,



“This spike in searches for ‘What are social media ethics’ highlights a growing public demand for accountability and transparency in digital spaces. Elon Musk’s recent actions, as well as significant platform changes, such as Facebook’s move to Community Notes, are pushing people to question how social media platforms should operate responsibly.



“As social media becomes increasingly integral to daily life, the call for ethical standards and governance continues to grow louder.”

