Global smartphone market grew by 3% in Q4 2024, with Apple leading for the full year

Por staff

15/01/2025

According to latest Canalys research, the global smartphone market grew by 3% to reach 330 million units in Q4 2024, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth. However, the growth rate has significantly slowed. Apple showcased strong performance during its traditional new launch season, securing the top spot with a 23% market share. Samsung followed with a 16% market share, experiencing a decline. Xiaomi maintained its third position with a 13% market share, being the only brand to achieve year-on-year growth among the top three, driven by increasing presence in its home market and globalization efforts. TRANSSION and vivo ranked fourth and fifth respectively, benefiting from the recovery of emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region. For full year 2024, global smartphone shipments totaled 1.22 billion units, reflecting a 7% year-on-year increase. Apple maintained its lead over Samsung for the second consecutive year.

“Apple solidified its global position through growth in emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia in 2024,” stated Canalys Analyst Le Xuan Chiew. “By expanding channel coverage and influence in the Asia-Pacific region, and leveraging active marketing and branding strategies, Apple captured growth opportunities. However, competition and a prolonged replacement cycle limited its growth momentum in some developed markets. Looking ahead to 2025, Apple is expected to achieve growth, driven by a refreshed portfolio, hardware upgrades and broader adoption of Apple Intelligence.”

“The prosperity of mass-market products was a key driver of global smartphone growth in 2024,” added Canalys Senior Analyst Toby Zhu. “Despite challenges from rising supply chain costs since early 2024, Android brands like Xiaomi, TRANSSION and vivo achieved double-digit growth, supported by extensive channel networks, competitive products, and effective inventory management. Meanwhile, mid-range devices faced demand pressure as consumers in emerging markets favored value-for-money products, while mature markets showed a trend toward higher average selling prices.”



“It will be challenging to replicate the market performance of 2024 in 2025,” commented Zhu. “Last year’s growth largely came from inventory replenishment through vendor and channels, and macroeconomic recovery in specific markets. Demand fluctuations and macro uncertainties remain key challenges. Vendors will focus more on high-end products, enhancing competitiveness through AI integration, product innovation and stronger marketing strategies. Inventory management will adopt a more cautious approach to mitigate the effects of geopolitical conflicts and macroeconomic volatility. Besides, regional vendors will expand their channel coverage and product portfolios, activating localized market opportunities. This could again reduce market concentration among leading vendors.”

Worldwide smartphone market share split

Canalys Preliminary Smartphone Market Pulse: Q4 2024 Vendor Q4 2024

market share Q4 2023

market share Apple 23% 24% Samsung 16% 17% Xiaomi 13% 13% TRANSSION 8% 9% vivo 8% 7% Others 32% 30% Preliminary estimates are subject to change on final release

Note: percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Canalys estimates (sell-in shipments), Smartphone Analysis, January 2025

See more: How is tech redefining payroll and transforming workforces?

See more: WatchGuard acquires ActZero

See more: Small-value transactions dominate ABM withdrawals