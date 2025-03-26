GlobalM to unveil cutting-edge innovations at NAB 2025, setting a new standard for live video transport

Por staff

26/03/2025

GlobalM , a leader in software-defined video networking (SDVN), is redefining live video transport with its latest technological advancements, set to be unveiled in booth SL5823 at NAB 2025 in Las Vegas. With an innovative approach to broadcast quality IP video delivery, GlobalM provides a fully cloud native, scalable, and cost-effective solution that streamlines video contribution and distribution across multiple platforms.

Traditional video transport solutions require complex infrastructure, external encoding workflows, and high operational costs. GlobalM eliminates these barriers by combining real-time protocol conversion, dynamic transcoding, and automated multi-platform distribution into a single integrated system. This allows broadcasters, rights holders, and media organizations to deliver high-quality, low-latency video to OTT platforms, websites, mobile applications, and traditional broadcasters all at the same time without additional infrastructure.

At NAB 2025, GlobalM will showcase its latest innovations, further enhancing its ability to simplify live video workflows and provide seamless, reliable, and scalable video transport.

New Product Launches

GlobalM is introducing several key enhancements to its SDVN platform, including:

New Gateway Appliances – The GMX 1 Edge, a compact, portable appliance designed for live events and remote broadcasting, and the GMX 1 Core, a high-density, rack-mounted solution built for large-scale video transport. Both support ultra-low latency, advanced multi-protocol compatibility, and seamless cloud/on-premises integration for broadcasters and media organisations.

– The GMX 1 Edge, a compact, portable appliance designed for live events and remote broadcasting, and the GMX 1 Core, a high-density, rack-mounted solution built for large-scale video transport. Both support ultra-low latency, advanced multi-protocol compatibility, and seamless cloud/on-premises integration for broadcasters and media organisations. HLS & MPEG-DASH Support – GlobalM now offers automated HLS and MPEG-DASH versioning, allowing media companies to deliver content directly to OTT services, reducing reliance on additional cloud encoding.

– GlobalM now offers automated HLS and MPEG-DASH versioning, allowing media companies to deliver content directly to OTT services, reducing reliance on additional cloud encoding. Brand New User Interface – A redesigned, intuitive cloud-based NMS interface with enhanced automation, real-time monitoring, and improved user experience for managing live video streams effortlessly.

Live Demonstrations at NAB 2025

Attendees will have the opportunity to see GlobalM’s cutting-edge technology in action through a series of interactive demonstrations:

Multi-cloud Streaming – Showcasing the new gateway appliances operating across AWS, Oracle Cloud, and OpenStack, highlighting the flexibility of multi- cloud live video transport.

– Showcasing the new gateway appliances operating across AWS, Oracle Cloud, and OpenStack, highlighting the flexibility of multi- cloud live video transport. Seamless Redundancy Switching – Demonstrating GlobalM’s automated failover technology, ensuring uninterrupted live broadcasts even in the event of network disruptions.

– Demonstrating GlobalM’s automated failover technology, ensuring uninterrupted live broadcasts even in the event of network disruptions. Exception Monitoring and Alarms – A deep dive into GlobalM’s real-time analytics and proactive alerting system, designed to detect and resolve issues before they impact live transmissions.

Why GlobalM is Different

GlobalM sets itself apart from traditional video transport solutions by offering a software-defined, cloud-native approach that eliminates infrastructure bottlenecks, simplifies workflows, and significantly reduces costs. Unlike conventional systems that require multiple external encoding steps, GlobalM automates protocol conversion and transcoding, making live video delivery faster, more efficient, and far less complex.

Its true multi-platform distribution capability ensures that rights holders receive high-quality feeds via SRT and RIST, while simultaneously delivering HLS and MPEG-DASH streams to OTT platforms, mobile applications, and web services. This eliminates the need for multiple encoding workflows, allowing broadcasters to scale effortlessly without additional infrastructure investments.

Built on a scalable, cloud-native architecture, GlobalM integrates flawlessly across public and private cloud environments as well as on-premises systems. With dynamic orchestration and intelligent failover mechanisms, it ensures that live video streams remain uninterrupted, even in the face of network challenges. This level of automation and reliability makes it the ideal solution for high-demand applications, from live sports and breaking news to large-scale media distribution.

At its core, GlobalM is designed for high-performance, low-latency video transport, delivering broadcast grade video quality in real-time. Whether for major broadcasters, sports leagues, or media organisations, it provides a future-proof, cost-effective solution for delivering faultless, high-quality content to multiple audiences worldwide.

