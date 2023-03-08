Glovo launches impact fund

08/03/2023

Glovo, a Barcelona, Spain-based provider of multi-category apps, launched an impact fund.

By the end of 2023, the Impact Fund will have dedicated up to €5 million for projects related to supporting local communities, climate action initiatives, the digitalization of small local businesses, closing the gender gap in tech and upskilling programmes for couriers. This includes funds that have been allocated to these projects since mid-2021.

In 2023, the Impact Fund will target the following pillars:

Reducing hunger: Covering the delivery costs for NGOs to access Glovo’s last-mile logistics for free and distributing items to vulnerable families.

Covering the delivery costs for NGOs to access Glovo’s last-mile logistics for free and distributing items to vulnerable families. Climate action: The Impact Fund will accelerate the reduction of CO2 emissions across Glovo’s entire value chain, by providing the resources to further electrify the fleet, and provide sustainable packaging versus non-recyclable options via the Glovo Store to partners in nine countries. In 2022, 8,800 tonnes of CO2 emissions were reduced across our value chain.

The Impact Fund will accelerate the reduction of CO2 emissions across Glovo’s entire value chain, by providing the resources to further electrify the fleet, and provide sustainable packaging versus non-recyclable options via the Glovo Store to partners in nine countries. In 2022, 8,800 tonnes of CO2 emissions were reduced across our value chain. Digitising small local businesses: Providing small and medium-sized restaurants and retailers with the right tools and training to help them digitise and grow their business online through our Glovo Local program.

Women in tech , financing boot camps for young women eager to start a tech career. In 2022, 230 women were trained in Spain in data analytics and web development in a 6-month program scholarship by KeepCoding. This year a new programme will be launched for 250 girls in Poland to join coding classes, and another 65 young women will join Tech Bootcamps in Ghana, Spain and Poland.

, financing boot camps for young women eager to start a tech career. In 2022, 230 women were trained in Spain in data analytics and web development in a 6-month program scholarship by KeepCoding. This year a new programme will be launched for 250 girls in Poland to join coding classes, and another 65 young women will join Tech Bootcamps in Ghana, Spain and Poland. Education programmes for couriers, p roviding an online and in-person learning programme for couriers, to help them in their professional development and gain the skills they need to get access to more qualified jobs. To date, approximately 6,900 couriers are actively participating in training programmes with a focus on entrepreneurship, financial education, coding, and more.

roviding an online and in-person learning programme for couriers, to help them in their professional development and gain the skills they need to get access to more qualified jobs. To date, approximately 6,900 couriers are actively participating in training programmes with a focus on entrepreneurship, financial education, coding, and more. Aid to Ukraine: In 2023, the Impact Fund will be investing €195,000 to help the people of Ukraine and to support local NGOs helping communities impacted by the war. Since the beginning of the conflict, we’ve delivered more than 114,000 social meals and 54,000kg of saved food via Glovo Access and enabled 1,300 charity meals to be donated from Glovo Cook Rooms.

Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, Glovo is a provider of a multi-category app that connects users with businesses, and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, pharmacies and high street retail stores. The company operates across 25 countries in Southern Europe and EEMEA.

