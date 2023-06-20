GM.co, the world’s largest B2C crypto-exclusive e-commerce marketplace launches

Por staff

20/06/2023

GM.co, the world’s largest B2C crypto-exclusive e-commerce marketplace officially launches today, offering the Web 3 community the opportunity to buy and sell real-world items using cryptocurrency. Since launching its BETA platform in March, more than 1,000 listings have been added to the site, including collectibles, apparel, luxury goods, experiences and more.

The platform is the brainchild of Julian Chow, Daniel Whyte, Lori Liu and Ferhat Dogru who are also the co-founders of Phantom Network (PxN), an NFT project and Web3 tech company. GM.co Co-Founder and CEO, Julian Chow believes the new crypto-exclusive platform merges the best of Web3 and traditional eCommerce in an exciting new way for crypto holders.

“The idea of a decentralised marketplace, built on the blockchain where crypto-holders can buy and sell goods is something the Web3 community has been asking for a long-time. Our mission is to be the go-to marketplace for forward-thinking shoppers and sellers alike, while providing the most secure e-commerce platform run on blockchain. Based on the positive feedback we’ve received so far, we’re confident we’re on track,” said GM.co Co-founder and CEO, Julian Chow.

Vibrant marketplace retailing products and experiences

In addition to apparel, shoes, luxury items and collectibles, a notable differentiation is the exotic and unique offerings such as a Mech pilot training, a luxurious omakase yacht experience, and the soon-to-be-launched ‘PROTHESIS’ that holds a Guinness World Record for the largest tetrapod exoskeleton.

For early adopters like BLVCK Paris, a lifestyle apparel and accessory brand associated with online game Fortnite, the platform presents tremendous opportunities to tap into a new breed of consumers. “For brands such as ours, GM.Co represents a great opportunity to showcase what we have to offer to the world, especially to the digital community that has high purchasing power but can’t find suitable outlets to spend their crypto,” shared Steffi O., Head of Growth, BLVCK Paris.

“As a company focused on bringing what used to be only seen in Sci-Fi to life, it seemed only natural that we would market our products first on such a forward looking platform. We are excited to be one of the first few brands onboard and for the possibilities ahead in this journey,” said Jonathan Tippett, Founder, CEO, Mech Test Pilot of Exosapien Technologies.

Navigating the e-commerce platform

To make a purchase, users simply connect their crypto wallet with MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet or WalletConnect. Shoppers will have an option to pay with either USDC, or Ether (ETH) to participating merchants, with a view to onboard other cryptocurrencies in the long term. For ease of browsing, shoppers can apply the Shipping filter for a list of products and services that are available in their region.

Anchored by blockchain transparency and secure transactions

Unlike traditional e-commerce platforms, all transactions on GM.co are verified, offering users full transparency & peace of mind when shopping on the marketplace. In the near future, users will not have to worry about fake reviews, a challenge that is commonplace on traditional e-commerce sites and P2P marketplaces.

GM.co also offers an Escrow service for users who prefer added assurance while shopping on the platform. With Escrow, users can shop with confidence knowing that their payment is only released when transactions are completed safely and securely between the buyer and seller. Escrow is available for purchases made via USDC and applicable at 2.9% of the total price of the product or service.

Centered around Web 3 Community

Building a trusted community is key to success in Web3 and a core part of GM.co’s long term growth strategy. To coincide with today’s launch, GM.co also announced a collaboration with The Open Network (TON), a decentralised and open internet, created by the community using a technology designed by Telegram.

TON boasts an impressive community with over 1 million subscribers and followers across various social platforms, along with a $2.3bn market capitalisation. Together, GM.co and TON will pioneer mutually beneficial integrations, granting TON’s extensive community access to decentralised commerce.

“We are thrilled to be progressing to the next phase of our business launch announcing our first collaboration with a blockchain community, TON. This holds tremendous potential for both parties, and over the upcoming months we plan to introduce a number of cross-community activations designed purely to better serve the community,” said Chow.

See more: Mass customization in the digital age: Empowering consumers with choice

See more: CFPB finds that billions of dollars stored on popular payment apps may lack Federal insurance

See more: Banks too slow to address P2P payment scams, CFPB’s Chopra says