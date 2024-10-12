GNE: Where Enterprise Networking
|Monday, 28 October | 14:20–14:50LSO for Enterprises: Business APIs and New Notification ServicesLearn how MEF’s Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs are unlocking new levels of business automation directly benefitting enterprise operators. Discussion of MEF’s Circuit Impairment & Maintenance (CIM) Service API, a groundbreaking solution to automate the sharing of circuit performance and availability data.
|Moderator:Sunil Khandekar, MEF, Chief Enterprise Dev. Officer
|Nabil Bitar, Bloomberg LP
|Daniel Lawson, Verizon Business Group
|Raleigh Mann, Williams Sonoma
|Oliver Spatschek, AT&T
|Tuesday, 29 October | 10:25–10:55The Future of Enterprise NetworkingEnterprise leaders discuss cloud-first strategies, AI-enhanced networking, and SASE, sharing insights on how enterprises can leverage NaaS to support their digital transformation initiatives.
|Nabil Bitar, Bloomberg LP
|Mark Looker, Morgan Stanley
|Raleigh Mann, Williams Sonoma
|Neal Secher, TD Bank
|Tuesday, 29 October | 15:30–16:00Developing an Enterprise NaaS StrategyExplore strategies for transitioning to NaaS, integrating SASE for enhanced security, and leveraging automation to manage modern network infrastructure.
|Moderator:Siân Morgan, Dell’Oro Group, Research Director
|Raleigh Mann, Williams Sonoma
|Neal Secher, TD Bank
|Steve Thomas, Frost & Sullivan
|Benjamin Vigouroux, Orange Business
Game-Changing Enterprise Demo at GNE 2024:See the Future of Networking, Today!Witness how MEF's LSO CIM Service API transforms enterprise network managementSee real-time automation of service impairment and maintenance notificationsLearn how standardization simplifies access to critical network informationThis groundbreaking demo features collaborations between major service providers AT&T, Prodapt, and Verizon and leading enterprises Bloomberg, UPMC, and Williams-Sonoma showcasing practical applications of MEF standards in complex, multi-provider networks.