GOAT Network launches BTC Yield Dashboard, the only way to earn real bitcoin yield

30/05/2025

GOAT Network has officially launched the world’s first suite of sustainable, chain-level Bitcoin yield products, making it the only blockchain network offering real BTC yield, without centralized custody or expensive mining rigs.

In a major leap forward for the Bitcoin ecosystem, GOAT Network is empowering holders to earn yield directly on their BTC, across a curated suite of risk-adjusted BTCFi products (GOAT Safebox, BTCB/DOGEB Vault, Sequencer PoS Staking and BTC Lending). Whether you’re a no-compromise BTC maximalist or a DeFi-native investor seeking higher returns, GOAT Network gives you access to true yield, in real BTC, across a range of protocols built for safety, flexibility and scale.

GOAT Network stands alone in offering native BTC rewards on-chain, no synthetic assets, no bridges required and no centralized risks. Unlike traditional DeFi or mining models, GOAT delivers transparent, decentralized BTCFi infrastructure, powered by the network’s one-of-a-kind multi-asset PoS architecture and the only decentralized sequencer network in Bitcoin’s orbit.

Kevin Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Network will be speaking at the House of ZK Bitcoin Economy Conference, today Wednesday 28th of May, as well as the Tokenize Conference in Las Vegas, between 29th-31st of May.

“GOAT Network is the first and only protocol delivering sustainable Bitcoin yield at the chain level,” said Kevin Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Network. “Whether you’re seeking risk-free passive yield or targeting high-return DeFi opportunities, we offer a tailored path to real Bitcoin earnings.”

Designed for Bitcoin purists, ‘GOAT Safebox’ is a non-custodial, risk-free yield product offering 2% APY in native BTC. Users can lock BTC for 3 months via a secure enterprise-grade timelock, without bridges or DeFi exposure, just protocol-guaranteed returns, powered by sequencer rewards.

GOAT Network also welcomes holders of “People’s Coins” like BTC and Dogecoin via the BTCB/DOGEB Vault, geared towards DeFi users looking for reliable yield with minimal risk. Users can deposit BTCB or DOGEB on BNB Chain and earn a 5% APY, backed by real gas fees and sequencer rewards.

Through a collaboration with Artemis Finance, GOAT Network also offers permissionless PoS staking of BTC, BTCB and DOGEB. Users can stake to support the only decentralized sequencer network in the BTC ecosystem and earn up to 10% APY, driven by sequencer rewards, BTC gas fees, and MEV. Liquid staking also allows users to unstake at any time, with no lock-in.

GOAT Network’s lending protocol Avalon Finance unlocks true capital efficiency for BTC holders, enabling them to deposit BTC or LSTs to earn yield or borrow against them with flexible terms. Customizable risk and reward profiles enable seasoned users to optimize returns while maintaining access to liquidity.

