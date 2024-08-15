GoFundMe launches in Puerto Rico

Por staff

15/08/2024

GoFundMe, the trusted leader in online fundraising, today announced its expansion into Puerto Rico. The platform now delivers a fully localized fundraising experience to those on the island, allowing individuals and nonprofit organizations to create fundraisers, accept donations, and withdraw funds to their bank accounts. This expansion is part of the company’s broader effort to safely deliver even more help from its global community, which together with its nonprofit platform, has raised more than $30 billion since 2010.

“We are proud to provide the people of Puerto Rico a safe, easy, and powerful way to support the causes and individuals they care about,” said Tim Cadogan, CEO of GoFundMe. “The people of Puerto Rico have a deep-rooted culture of helping one another, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will achieve through GoFundMe, whether it’s assisting individuals facing medical emergencies, rebuilding communities after disasters, funding educational scholarships, or supporting local businesses.”

“With the official launch of GoFundMe in Puerto Rico, 3.1 million American citizens residing on the island will now have direct access to a platform that has consistently proven to be an invaluable resource during times of need and adversity,” stated Luis Dávila Pernas, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration. “We extend our profound gratitude to GoFundMe for acknowledging the unique challenges faced by our constituents and for including Puerto Rico in their mission to support individuals and communities in overcoming difficult circumstances. We look forward to the positive impact this platform access will have on the lives of countless Puerto Ricans, providing them with crucial support during critical times.”

More than $50 million has been raised on GoFundMe for Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico-associated fundraisers to date, with significant help delivered following Hurricane Maria in 2017. With this first expansion into the Caribbean, GoFundMe is unlocking an easy, safe and trusted avenue for help as it continues to grow its global community.

