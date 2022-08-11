GoGetta to facilitate global investment into African businesses

Por staff

Quality African businesses with growth prospects that seek funding can now raise capital via an innovative crowdfunding platform, GoGetta. Local and international angel and venture capital investors can now select vetted opportunities and invest quickly and securely amounts of just R1000 or more to own shares in various African businesses.

Sthembiso Zwane, co-founder of GoGetta explains, “Quality African businesses are struggling to raise capital using traditional financiers such as banks. Crowdfunding is a billion-dollar global industry and it’s time for Africa to weigh in. GoGetta is a solution to these funding issues and unlocks the potential of Africa’s entrepreneurs. Africa is an exciting growth story for investors and our platform showcases some of the best investment opportunities from across the continent.”

GoGetta actively seeks attractive businesses to list on the platform that want to raise investments between R1.5 million and R10 million in exchange for stakes in their businesses. All businesses featured on the platform must satisfy a due diligence process carried out by GoGetta’s experienced investment committee before a services and fundraising agreement is concluded. Only African businesses can list on the platform, but investors can be located anywhere.

GoGetta is powered by one of South Africa’s most respected administrators in the small-cap alternative investment space, Grovest. With a track record of over 10 years in entrepreneurship funding, Grovest has assets under administration of over R3.5 billion.

“GoGetta is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), giving investors confidence in our top-notch compliance and governance capability. Africa’s go getters will also benefit from guidance in formalising their businesses with a smarter way to access capital to fund growth while retaining control,” says GoGetta co-founder and CEO Jeff Miller.

Qualifying businesses

GoGetta is sector agnostic and welcomes applications from all businesses across several sectors in exchange for shares. Sectors include fintech, agriculture, consumer, energy, enterprise, healthcare, retail and more.

“We have already signed up qualifying businesses in South Africa and we are seeing significant interest from businesses on the African continent which are ready for investment,” says Leat Sacharowitz, GoGetta co-founder.

To qualify for the platform, businesses need to submit audited financial statements, year to date management accounts, three-year financial forecasts and a detailed business plan. Initial listing fees are low and compliance and reporting fees only become due when the business reaches its target funding.

Investors

Other than transaction fees, investors pay no fees. The minimum investment is R1000 and investors receive quarterly reports to track the performance of their investments. GoGetta provides comprehensive information to assist investment decisions. These include financial information, a company pitch deck, and more.

Investment offerings

GoGetta has launched with three investment offerings, with more to be released soon.

Umoya! – a business which operates in the telecommunications sector providing affordable data and improved internet connection to under-serviced communities in South Africa. Umoya! believes in the power to change lives through connectivity.

Shuthuka – a well-established macadamia farming operation in Kwa-Zulu Natal. The farm benefits from an off-take agreement with a nut processing facility to purchase a minimum of 90% of the nuts produced by Shuthuka. The macadamia nuts are then processed and exported to the US and Europe.

Naked Cuber Rentals – an art project and business run by a local entrepreneur, Rubik’s cube artist and holder of the rights for art pieces made of Rubik’s cubes in South Africa.The business was born out of his shared love of art and puzzles.

Zwane continues, “Equity-based crowdfunding is particularly attractive in the African context, where traditional community investing is common and formal financial institutions have low penetration. Digital finance and mobile money enjoy massive adoption in Africa, where the younger population is taking the lead in the digital economy. GoGetta’s platform is a simple and safe digital gateway to quality opportunities for both investors and businesses seeking funding.”

Source: Apps Africa