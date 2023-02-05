Gold explodes to over $1,970 an ounce

05/02/2023

Once again, gold is progressing quite aggressively with a price that passed 1,970 dollars an ounce. Behind many precious metals gained big like palladium which took more than 2% on the day.

Gold to the heights

What a rise! The price of gold continues to take points and could quickly pass 2,000 dollars an ounce. A level from which it is not very far with a price which this morning passed 1,975 dollars an ounce before falling in the middle of the day towards 1,965 dollars an ounce. Gold thus gained more than 1.30% on the day for a course that is still approaching the peaks.

It is also not the only precious metal to record strong growth. The price of silver took more than 3.75% to explode the counters and pass the 24,500 dollars per ounce. Palladium also gained points with a price that passed the 2% increase for a price of 1,665 dollars per ounce. Platinum also gained points with 3.58% taken and a price that passed 1,035 dollars an ounce.

Widespread increases

Of course, and apart from precious metals, all sectors were making progress. Some manufactured products even exploded the counters like US orange juice which took more than 7% per day. Behind US coffee took 2%, soy flour took 1.26% when the price of US sugar took 0.70%.

A general rise in commodities with some falls. The price of aluminum directly in London lost 0.36%, the price of diesel in London lost 2% when the price of Cocoa Us lost 0.29%. Few falls therefore, and above all many strong increases, especially for precious metals.

